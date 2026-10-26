ETV Bharat / state

Rs 4 Crore Cash Seized From Pickup Truck In Chhattisgarh's Durg, Two Including Driver Taken Into Custody

Durg: Police have recovered Rs four crore in cash from a pickup truck, travelling from Raipur to Nagpur, near Dabrapara in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Monday. Two persons, including the driver, have been taken into custody for questioning.

DIG Vijay Agrawal said that the police had received information that a large sum of money was being transported in a pickup truck from Abhanpur area of ​​Raipur to Nagpur.

"A team from the Khursipar police station and the Crime Branch swung into action, positioning themselves near the Kumhari toll plaza. When the suspicious pickup truck arrived, police began tailing it. Upon intercepting the vehicle near Dabrapara in Khursipar, a search revealed a specially constructed secret compartment near the rear, containing a huge amount of currency bundles. The cash was counted using a machine, confirming a total of Rs 4 crore. The Income Tax Department has been informed of the seizure, and the case will be handed over to them for further action," Agarwal said.

Two persons, identified as the driver, Bhavesh Bhai, and Vishnu Dev Dubey, are currently being questioned. During interrogation, it was revealed that the cash was loaded in Raipur and was being transported via Nagpur, with the intended destination being Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

The police are now investigating the entire network and the roles of all individuals associated with this sum of money, he added.