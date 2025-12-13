ETV Bharat / state

Cash In Box Bed: Raids On Bihar Bank Officer, Who Provided Loans, Yield Property Worth Over Rs 40 Crore

Patna: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police raided a cooperative bank officer and seized Rs 40 lakh cash, as well as, ownership documents of a petrol pump, a rice mill and property worth Rs 40 crore which he allegedly amassed through corruption in a service tenure of just 11 years, officials said. The raid on six premises in Patna and Gopalganj district related to 38-year-old Bhavesh Kumar Singh, a development officer of the Patliputra Central Cooperative Bank, began on Friday morning and continued till late night, during which the sleuths unearthed the ill-gotten wealth. According to the information provided by the EOU, an FIR (no. 43/2025) was registered against the bank officer on December 11 under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on the basis of various complaints against him. Altogether Rs 40 lakh cash, gold jewellery, costly watches and property documents were found from bags kept inside his 'box bed', EOU officials said. Ownership papers of at least two cars and an SUV (special utility vehicle) were found along with evidence of purchase of several other automobiles, they added. EOW officials during the raid. Accused Bhavesh Singh also in the picture. (Special Arrangement)