Cash In Box Bed: Raids On Bihar Bank Officer, Who Provided Loans, Yield Property Worth Over Rs 40 Crore
During the raid, Rs 40 lakh cash, gold jewellery, costly watches and property documents were found from bags kept inside his 'box bed'.
By Dev Raj
Published : December 13, 2025 at 11:53 AM IST
Patna: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police raided a cooperative bank officer and seized Rs 40 lakh cash, as well as, ownership documents of a petrol pump, a rice mill and property worth Rs 40 crore which he allegedly amassed through corruption in a service tenure of just 11 years, officials said.
The raid on six premises in Patna and Gopalganj district related to 38-year-old Bhavesh Kumar Singh, a development officer of the Patliputra Central Cooperative Bank, began on Friday morning and continued till late night, during which the sleuths unearthed the ill-gotten wealth.
According to the information provided by the EOU, an FIR (no. 43/2025) was registered against the bank officer on December 11 under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on the basis of various complaints against him.
Altogether Rs 40 lakh cash, gold jewellery, costly watches and property documents were found from bags kept inside his 'box bed', EOU officials said. Ownership papers of at least two cars and an SUV (special utility vehicle) were found along with evidence of purchase of several other automobiles, they added.
"We raided his flat at one Pushpak Residency Apartment at Rupaspur on the outskirts of the state capital, a luxurious six-storeyed house at Agamkuan, his office at the bank premises in Patna, a rice mill at Bihta, his native place at Jalalpur village and a petrol pump in Gopalganj district. We have discovered Rs 40 lakh cash, jewellery, several documents pertaining to movable and immovable assets, and bank passbooks. Initial estimates point towards ill-gotten wealth over Rs 40 to 45 crore," an EOU officer told ETV Bharat.
The EOU officer said that the raided banker used to take 15 percent commission on facilitating home loans from customers. "He also took bribes from subordinate employees to promote them to higher positions," the officer said.
Bhavesh had joined the bank as a scale-I employee in 2014 at Naubatpur in Patna district. He was accused of transferring bank funds in the bank account of his wife during his first posting and a case (FIR no. 231/19) was registered against him at the Naubatpur police station, sources said.
"The accused was promoted to scale-III in 2024 and was posted in Patna. During his service period he opened a Bharat Petroleum’s fuel pump at Vishambharpur in Gopalganj district in the name of his minor daughter. His younger brother used to operate it," the EOU officer said.
The officer added that Bhavesh also purchased Jai Mata Di Rice Mill at Bihta and handed it to one of his relatives to run the operations. "He was also running one RM Enterprises registered as a business firm. Its bank account shows transactions of Rs 15 crore, despite having no real commercial activity," the officer said. The EOU is now moving to freeze the bank accounts of Bhavesh and members of his family.
