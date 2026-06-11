Bengal School Has AC Bed-Room, Condom Packets In Almirah; Rs 1.77 Cr Recovered
School principal says the recovered cash is admission fees collected during March-April that couldn't be deposited into the bank account due to various reasons.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Kanchrapara: A week after termite-eaten bundles of notes were found in Kolkata's Surendranath College, cash amounting to Rs 1.77 crore, condom packets and a well-furnished bed were recovered from the premises of an English-medium school in Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.
Three employees of the accounts department of Kanchrapara Harnett English Medium School have been detained in connection with the incident, police said.
According to the police, a huge pile of cash was recovered from the office room, and condom packets from an almirah and bed in the adjoining air conditioned room.
In the wake of rumours of massive cash being hidden inside the school, police entered the premises on Wednesday night and inspected all the rooms. Upon recovering the massive pile of notes, cash-counting machines were brought in and the process continued till 6 am on Thursday.
Sandip Das, newly appointed MLA from Bijpur, who had accompanied the police to the school yesterday, condemned the incident. He said police found massive cash from the school's accounts room.
Family members of former Bijpur MLA Subodh Adhikari and former Kanchrapara Municipality chairman Kamal Adhikari serve on the school's managing committee. He alleged that the money was hidden inside the school by Barrackpore MP Partha Bhowmick and Kamal Adhikari.
"In 2022, officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided the residence of former MLA Subodh Adhikari, who had diverted funds to the school that time. A well-furnished bed and several other objectionable items were also found from the premises. We have asked police to investigate who frequented the school," MLA Sandip Das said.
School principal Bikash Chandra Pal said, "The money recovered from the accounts department is actually the students' admission fees. The department normally deposits the fees into the bank but the funds had accumulated over March and April as it was not deposited on time due to various reasons."
On recovery of condom packets, Pal said, "That room functions as the school's sick room. If students fall ill, they are initially shifted there to rest. I will investigate how contraceptives ended up in that room."
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