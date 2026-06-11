ETV Bharat / state

Bengal School Has AC Bed-Room, Condom Packets In Almirah; Rs 1.77 Cr Recovered

Kanchrapara: A week after termite-eaten bundles of notes were found in Kolkata's Surendranath College, cash amounting to Rs 1.77 crore, condom packets and a well-furnished bed were recovered from the premises of an English-medium school in Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district, police said on Thursday.

Three employees of the accounts department of Kanchrapara Harnett English Medium School have been detained in connection with the incident, police said.

According to the police, a huge pile of cash was recovered from the office room, and condom packets from an almirah and bed in the adjoining air conditioned room.

In the wake of rumours of massive cash being hidden inside the school, police entered the premises on Wednesday night and inspected all the rooms. Upon recovering the massive pile of notes, cash-counting machines were brought in and the process continued till 6 am on Thursday.

Sandip Das, newly appointed MLA from Bijpur, who had accompanied the police to the school yesterday, condemned the incident. He said police found massive cash from the school's accounts room.