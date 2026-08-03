ETV Bharat / state

Rs 2.5 Cr In Cash, 9000 Banned Cough Syrup Bottles Seized During Raids In Malda, Three Arrested

Malda: During overnight raids in connection with an alleged cross-border cough syrup smuggling racket in West Bengal's Malda district, police seized Rs 2.40 crore in cash from a flat and 9,000 bottles of banned cough syrup worth Rs 20 lakh and 20 grams of gold from a warehouse. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The operation was conducted jointly by South Dinajpur and Malda district police in ​​Ward No. 12 of Mangalbari area under the Old Malda Municipality from Sunday night to Monday morning. Raids launched at a warehouse in the Khoihatta area, led to the recovery of banned cough syrup worth Rs 20.16 lakh. Subsequently, Rs 2,40,97,380 in cash was recovered from a flat belonging to a resident, identified as Pintu Sarkar in the Mangalbari area.

Flat owner, Pintu and two others, Gopal Chaki, and Sushanta Haldar, were arrested. All are residents of Old Malda.

According to local sources, Pintu had rented the flat a year ago. His ancestral house is in the Nawabganj area of ​​Old Malda. Somnath Patra, a neighbour, said, "I never spoke to him. A family used to live in this flat before Pintu moved in. The flat remained locked most of the time and he lived alone as we have never seen anyone else apart from Pintu here."