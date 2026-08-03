Rs 2.5 Cr In Cash, 9000 Banned Cough Syrup Bottles Seized During Raids In Malda, Three Arrested
Raids were launched following seizure of 1,500 bottles of banned cough syrup in South Dinajpur on July 5, revealing links to Malda, reports Arindam Bag.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 2:03 PM IST
Malda: During overnight raids in connection with an alleged cross-border cough syrup smuggling racket in West Bengal's Malda district, police seized Rs 2.40 crore in cash from a flat and 9,000 bottles of banned cough syrup worth Rs 20 lakh and 20 grams of gold from a warehouse. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The operation was conducted jointly by South Dinajpur and Malda district police in Ward No. 12 of Mangalbari area under the Old Malda Municipality from Sunday night to Monday morning. Raids launched at a warehouse in the Khoihatta area, led to the recovery of banned cough syrup worth Rs 20.16 lakh. Subsequently, Rs 2,40,97,380 in cash was recovered from a flat belonging to a resident, identified as Pintu Sarkar in the Mangalbari area.
Flat owner, Pintu and two others, Gopal Chaki, and Sushanta Haldar, were arrested. All are residents of Old Malda.
According to local sources, Pintu had rented the flat a year ago. His ancestral house is in the Nawabganj area of Old Malda. Somnath Patra, a neighbour, said, "I never spoke to him. A family used to live in this flat before Pintu moved in. The flat remained locked most of the time and he lived alone as we have never seen anyone else apart from Pintu here."
Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Buniadpur, Shubhatosh Sarkar, said cash amounting to over Rs 2.40 crore, along with gold and banned cough syrup, have been seized. "We have arrested three persons so far. The seized cash and gold are linked to an inter-state smuggling racket involving banned cough syrup. The investigation is ongoing and further details can be provided once the inquiry is completed," Sarkar said.
The police are also examining the source of the funds, the ownership of the flat, and identities of its occupants.
Earlier on July 5, around 1,500 bottles of banned cough syrup were seized during an operation in South Dinajpur. The investigation into the incident revealed a connection to Old Malda. Acting on this lead, raids were launched in Old Malda on Sunday night. The process of counting cash and recovering narcotics continued till 4 am on Monday, police said.
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