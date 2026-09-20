ETV Bharat / state

Cases Slapped Against Kurmis By Previous Bengal Govt During Their Stir Will Be Withdrawn: CM

Purulia: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said that all cases slapped against Kurmis by the previous TMC government during their stir will be withdrawn.

Alleging that the previous dispensation did nothing for the Kurmis other than creating divisions within the community, Adhikari said his government would ensure the inclusion of Kurmali and Rajbanshi languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

Kurmali language is spoken by the Kurmi community, residing mainly in the western districts of the state, while Rajbanshi is spoken by the eponymous community in north Bengal.