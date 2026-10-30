ETV Bharat / state

Case Seeking Suspension Of Sourav Das's Social Media Accounts: Madras HC Directs Centre To File Response

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Centre to file a response in a case seeking the suspension of the social media accounts of Sourav Das, a co-coordinator of the 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP).

Ganeshkumar, a resident of Kanchipuram, filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madras High Court, alleging that Sourav Das, the national co-coordinator of the 'Cockroach Janta Party' has been making defamatory remarks against the judiciary. He requested that Das's social media accounts, including X and Instagram, be suspended.

Appearing on behalf of the petitioner, advocate P. Jagannath argued, "Despite approaching the relevant authorities and urging them to conduct a thorough investigation into Sourav Das’s background, no action has been taken. An inquiry must be held into his family background, including his parents and ancestors. A comprehensive investigation into the citizenship and background of both Sourav Das and his parents is necessary."

"It is possible that Sourav Das hails from Nepal; this could be the reason why, instead of criticizing his own country of origin, he chooses to mock the Indian judiciary. If it is indeed established that he is of Nepalese origin, then strict action must be taken," the Jagannath contended.

"Should an investigation by the Government of India confirm this, his passport and Aadhaar card must be revoked. Furthermore, he should be barred from making any remarks against the judiciary," he urged.

After hearing the arguments from all sides, the judges directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Regional Passport Officer (Chennai), the Aadhaar Authority, the Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and representatives from the social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to file their responses within six weeks and subsequently adjourned the hearing.