Case Registered Against YouTuber For 'Insulting' Hindu Deities

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against well-known YouTuber Anvesh. Film actress Karate Kalyani filed a complaint with the Telangana Police, alleging that Anvesh recently made controversial remarks on social media.

She stated that he promoted objectionable content. Following this, the police registered a case against Anvesh. His YouTube Channel is 'Naa Anveshana'.

A case has also been registered against Anvesh at the Khanapuram Haveli police station in Khammam. According to Inspector Bhanu Prakash, a young man named Anvesh from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, who lives abroad, runs a YouTube channel.

He recently released a video containing obscene remarks about Sita and Draupadi, deities worshipped by Hindus, thereby hurting the sentiments of devotees. A person named G. Satyanarayana Rao from Danavaigudem filed a complaint on Sunday night. The inspector explained that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway