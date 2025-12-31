Case Registered Against YouTuber For 'Insulting' Hindu Deities
Published : December 31, 2025 at 8:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: A case has been registered against well-known YouTuber Anvesh. Film actress Karate Kalyani filed a complaint with the Telangana Police, alleging that Anvesh recently made controversial remarks on social media.
She stated that he promoted objectionable content. Following this, the police registered a case against Anvesh. His YouTube Channel is 'Naa Anveshana'.
A case has also been registered against Anvesh at the Khanapuram Haveli police station in Khammam. According to Inspector Bhanu Prakash, a young man named Anvesh from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, who lives abroad, runs a YouTube channel.
He recently released a video containing obscene remarks about Sita and Draupadi, deities worshipped by Hindus, thereby hurting the sentiments of devotees. A person named G. Satyanarayana Rao from Danavaigudem filed a complaint on Sunday night. The inspector explained that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway
Karate Kalyani lodged the complaint at Panjagutta police station in Hyderabad, stating that she came across several videos uploaded on social media by a person named Anvesh, who operates a YouTube channel and social media accounts under the name "Naa Anveshana."
She alleged that Anvesh, popularly known as Prapancha Yatrikudu, made repeated derogatory, defamatory, and provocative statements against Hindu society, religious beliefs, revered deities, culture, and traditions, with the "deliberate intent of creating communal hatred and provoking violence."
"He is deliberately uploading such provocative content for views, likes, and monetary gain. The acts of the accused have caused fear, insecurity, and outrage among the public, threatened communal harmony and public safety, and have the potential to incite large-scale violence," Kalyani claimed.
Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act against Anvesh, a police official said. Further investigation is underway.
