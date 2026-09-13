ETV Bharat / state

Case Registered Against Two SHOs, As Many Middlemen In Corruption In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: In a major crackdown on corruption, Tarn Taran police in Punjab registered a case against two Station House Officers (SHOs) and two middlemen on charges of accepting a bribe. One of the SHOs has been arrested while the others are still at large.

According to the police, allegations had surfaced that a bribe of Rs 7 lakh was accepted by the SHOs through middlemen in exchange for allegedly extending undue favors to an accused during the investigation of a case registered against him under the NDPS Act.

Police said, SI Kirpal Singh, the SHO of Kacha Pakka police station, has been arrested, while three other accused including SI Baljinder Singh, SHO of Valtoha police station are absconding. SSP Surendra Lamba stated that the police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, and the misuse of office or bribery by any police personnel will not be tolerated.

In this connection, a case (FIR No 123, dated September 13, 2026) has been registered at the Valtoha police station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 255 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.