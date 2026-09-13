Case Registered Against Two SHOs, As Many Middlemen In Corruption In Punjab's Tarn Taran
SI Kirpal Singh, SHO of Kacha Pakka police station, has been arrested, while three other accused including SI Baljinder Singh, SHO of Valtoha are absconding.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Tarn Taran: In a major crackdown on corruption, Tarn Taran police in Punjab registered a case against two Station House Officers (SHOs) and two middlemen on charges of accepting a bribe. One of the SHOs has been arrested while the others are still at large.
According to the police, allegations had surfaced that a bribe of Rs 7 lakh was accepted by the SHOs through middlemen in exchange for allegedly extending undue favors to an accused during the investigation of a case registered against him under the NDPS Act.
Police said, SI Kirpal Singh, the SHO of Kacha Pakka police station, has been arrested, while three other accused including SI Baljinder Singh, SHO of Valtoha police station are absconding. SSP Surendra Lamba stated that the police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, and the misuse of office or bribery by any police personnel will not be tolerated.
In this connection, a case (FIR No 123, dated September 13, 2026) has been registered at the Valtoha police station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 255 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
According to the police, two cases under the NDPS Act are registered against Gurmeet Singh, alias Geetu. In case no 117 at Valtoha police station, 14 kg opium were recovered, while case no 76 registered at Kacha Pakka police station involves the recovery of two kilograms of opium.
According to the allegations, Baljinder accepted Rs 3 lakh from Gurmeet's family members through Robin Singh, while Kirpal accepted Rs 4 lakh hrough Puran Singh. Robin (a resident of Mari Megha) and Puran (a resident of Daoke) are accused of acting as middlemen in the alleged bribery transactions.
According to the SSP, further investigation into the case is being conducted by DSP (Sub-division Bhikhiwind) Atul Soni. Police operations to apprehend the absconding accused are on. Meanwhile, Soni stated that the matter is being investigated thoroughly and with complete impartiality.
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