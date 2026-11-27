ETV Bharat / state

FIR Against BJP MLA Balmukundacharya Over Alleged Remarks Outside Judicial Officer's Residence; Probe Transferred To CID-CB

Balmukundacharya. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Police in Rajasthan have registered an FIR against Hawa Mahal BJP MLA Balmukundacharya and several of his supporters following a court-directed complaint over an alleged incident outside a judicial officer's residence last year, officials said.

The case has been registered at the Galta Gate police station and transferred to the CID-CB for investigation, Galta Gate Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Kumar said.

The case was initiated based on a complaint filed in court by advocate Mohammad Yaqub Khan, a resident of Van Vihar Colony, Eidgah (Delhi Road). The FIR also names several of the MLA’s supporters residing in areas such as Meena Colony and Chandra Shekhar Azad Colony. Advocate Mohammad Yaqub stated in the FIR that the incident occurred in front of the residence of his cousin, Mohammad Arif—a judicial officer in the rank of Sessions Judge—on December 10, 2025. According to the FIR, on December 10, 2025, the MLA arrived at a plot belonging to the judicial officer in Meena Colony, accompanied by his supporters. They allegedly gathered a crowd and used abusive language.