FIR Against BJP MLA Balmukundacharya Over Alleged Remarks Outside Judicial Officer's Residence; Probe Transferred To CID-CB
According to advocate Mohammad Yaqub, the incident occurred in front of the residence of his cousin, Mohammad Arif, a judicial officer, on December 10, 2025.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 11:46 PM IST|
Updated : November 28, 2026 at 12:07 AM IST
Jaipur: Police in Rajasthan have registered an FIR against Hawa Mahal BJP MLA Balmukundacharya and several of his supporters following a court-directed complaint over an alleged incident outside a judicial officer's residence last year, officials said.
The case has been registered at the Galta Gate police station and transferred to the CID-CB for investigation, Galta Gate Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Kumar said.
The case was initiated based on a complaint filed in court by advocate Mohammad Yaqub Khan, a resident of Van Vihar Colony, Eidgah (Delhi Road). The FIR also names several of the MLA’s supporters residing in areas such as Meena Colony and Chandra Shekhar Azad Colony.
Advocate Mohammad Yaqub stated in the FIR that the incident occurred in front of the residence of his cousin, Mohammad Arif—a judicial officer in the rank of Sessions Judge—on December 10, 2025.
According to the FIR, on December 10, 2025, the MLA arrived at a plot belonging to the judicial officer in Meena Colony, accompanied by his supporters. They allegedly gathered a crowd and used abusive language.
The FIR accuses the MLA of using threatening language, inciting unrest in the area, fostering hatred between two communities, and undermining national unity and integrity. The complainant further alleged that the MLA had the incident recorded on video and subsequently uploaded it on social media—though the video was later removed from those platforms. However, some clips of this incident were circulated online.
Apprehension of future harm
The FIR states that the actions of the MLA and his supporters were captured on CCTV cameras installed at the scene. The complainant expressed concern that the MLA’s supporters could potentially cause harm to him and his family members in the future.
The report also alleged that administrative officials colluded with the MLA. Furthermore, it is noted that a complaint regarding this incident was submitted to the Galta Gate police station—both in person and via email—yet no FIR was registered. Regarding the house mentioned in the FIR, it is also alleged that a report concerning a theft that occurred on August 15, 2025, was only registered a month later, on September 16, 2025.
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