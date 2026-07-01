Case Registered Against Bengaluru Daycare Staff Over Alleged Abuse Of Children
The accused are employees of the Societe Generale Baby Care, a childcare centre operating within the premises of a private company in Brookfield.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 10:45 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have registered a case against five staff members of a daycare centre in Bengaluru following allegations of physical abuse and mistreatment of children at the facility.
The accused are employees of the Societe Generale Baby Care, a childcare centre operating within the premises of a private company in Brookfield.
According to a complaint filed by representatives of the Child Helpline, staff members allegedly subjected children to abusive treatment whenever they cried or were restless. The complaint alleges that children were made to sit inside a washing machine, placed in a western-style toilet, had water poured into their mouths through a pipe, and were locked inside a washroom.
Based on the complaint, the HAL Police Station registered a case against five individuals associated with the centre.
Saidulu Adawat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division), said a case has been registered under Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.
Police are currently examining videos related to the alleged abuse and have launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether any arrests have been made in the case.
Earlier this month, a complaint against a daycare in Chikkalasandra was filed for assaulting a two-year-old girl. A video of the abuse went viral on social media. Police had said there were seven children, including a boy and a girl who were assaulted in one of the rooms. A child was taken away by the staff as he needed to go to the toilet. In the meantime, the boy had hit the girl. He assaulted the girl many times. The atrocity was recorded continuously for seven minutes. When the parents came to take the girl home, they found scars on her face, cheeks, and hands. They also received information about their daughter's ordeal from other children. When the CCTV installed in the room was checked, the matter came to light.
Societe Generale Baby Care is yet to respond to the matter.
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