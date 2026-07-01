ETV Bharat / state

Case Registered Against Bengaluru Daycare Staff Over Alleged Abuse Of Children

Case Registered Against Bengaluru Daycare Staff Over Alleged Abuse of Children ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have registered a case against five staff members of a daycare centre in Bengaluru following allegations of physical abuse and mistreatment of children at the facility. The accused are employees of the Societe Generale Baby Care, a childcare centre operating within the premises of a private company in Brookfield. According to a complaint filed by representatives of the Child Helpline, staff members allegedly subjected children to abusive treatment whenever they cried or were restless. The complaint alleges that children were made to sit inside a washing machine, placed in a western-style toilet, had water poured into their mouths through a pipe, and were locked inside a washroom. Based on the complaint, the HAL Police Station registered a case against five individuals associated with the centre.