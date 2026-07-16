ETV Bharat / state

Case Registered After Fraudster Poses As Priyanka Gandhi''s PS To Dupe Kerala MPs, MLA

Wayanad: A fraudster allegedly impersonating as the private secretary of Wayanad Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has attempted to dupe Kerala MPs and an MLA by demanding money from them, police officials said on Thursday.

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by D S Rajkumar, private secretary to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with the State Police Chief and the Wayanad Superintendent of Police.

According to the complaint, the accused impersonated Rajkumar, who is based in New Delhi and contacted Elathur MLA K Vidya Balakrishnan and MPs Shafi Parambil and Dean Kuriakose, who are Congress leaders.

Rajkumar alleged that the accused misused his identity and the name of the MPs' office in an attempt to cheat the public representatives by demanding money from them. Wayanad Cyber Police registered a case on Wednesday under relevant provisions for impersonation and cheating and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier, Kozhikode Cyber Police had also registered a case based on a complaint filed by the Congress MLA Vidya Balakrishnan. According to police, Balakrishnan received a WhatsApp call at around 2 pm on July 6 from a person who introduced himself as Rajkumar from the office of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi.