ETV Bharat / state

Man Detained For Killing Daughters In Rajasthan's Dholpur

Dholpur: Police in Rajasthan's Dholpur on Saturday detained a man for allegedly killing his twin daughters by throwing them into the Chambal river.

The daughters of Bharat Singh Lodhi of Farakpur village under Sadar police station, had gone missing on June 11. Police said as the girls remained untraceable, the villagers convened a panchayat on Friday. Bharat told the villagers he had taken his daughter to Sagarpada bridge from where the girls jumped into the river.

However, Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said the police during investigation discovered that Bharat was trying to get his daughters married against their wish. "On June 11, the accused took the girls to Sagarpada bridge on the Chambal river in Dholpur and pushed them into the river. Every aspect of the incident is being thoroughly investigated. The accused has been taken into police custody," he said.