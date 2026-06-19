Man Detained For Killing Daughters In Rajasthan's Dholpur
Police said the accused had pushed his twin daughters into Chambal river as they did not agree to marry as per his wish.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Dholpur: Police in Rajasthan's Dholpur on Saturday detained a man for allegedly killing his twin daughters by throwing them into the Chambal river.
The daughters of Bharat Singh Lodhi of Farakpur village under Sadar police station, had gone missing on June 11. Police said as the girls remained untraceable, the villagers convened a panchayat on Friday. Bharat told the villagers he had taken his daughter to Sagarpada bridge from where the girls jumped into the river.
However, Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said the police during investigation discovered that Bharat was trying to get his daughters married against their wish. "On June 11, the accused took the girls to Sagarpada bridge on the Chambal river in Dholpur and pushed them into the river. Every aspect of the incident is being thoroughly investigated. The accused has been taken into police custody," he said.
Sadar police station head constable Gopal Singh Sikarwar even as a police team is investigating the matter, the crime spot is being inspected and scanned for investigation.
The villagers alleged that Bharat exerted mental pressure on his daughters and incited them to commit suicide. It is alleged that he had previously taken both his daughters to the Chambal river, but they had refused to end their lives. The police are also investigating the allegations.
Police said investigation is on to ascertain the true circumstances of the incident. The truth of the matter will only be revealed after the investigation is complete, said Sangwan.
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