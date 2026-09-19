ETV Bharat / state

Cesarean Deaths: Rajasthan Govt Forms Probe Panel At Kota Govt Medical College

Jaipur/Bundi: Days after two women died after undergoing cesarean section at a hospital in Rajasthan's Bundi, the state government has constituted a four-member inquiry committee at the Government Medical College, Kota, to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident.

The committee has been instructed to investigate both deaths and submit a report within two days. Meanwhile, the Medical Department has transferred lady doctor Chandresh Meena, who conducted the cesarean sections on the women, from the Women's Hospital at Bundi to Kota. The department stated Dr Meena was transferred to ensure the investigation is not affected.

Meanwhile, news of action against the lady doctor has sparked outrage among medical organizations. The IMA and the All Rajasthan Serving Medical Association have submitted a memorandum to the District Collector in this regard. The doctors said taking action against a doctor before the investigation is complete is inappropriate. The associations warned of agitation if the transfer order is not withdrawn.

Dr Anil Jangid, associated with the IMA, said Dr Meena has been in medical service for nearly 15 years. "She has performed several surgeries on women. Therefore, an impartial investigation of the entire matter is necessary before reaching any conclusion," he said.

Dr Jagdish Prasad Soni, Joint Director of the Medical Department, Kota said Dr Meena has been instructed to report to the Kota office for the time being. "The further course of action will be determined based on the facts and report after the investigation is complete," he said.

PMO Laxminarayan Meena said according to available medical records, one of the woman was diagnosed with excessive postpartum hemorrhage (PPH). Necessary treatment, including balloon tamponade, medications, and blood transfusions, was administered to control the bleeding. As her condition remained critical and required advanced treatment, the woman was referred to a higher medical institution.

He said in the second case, the patient experienced breathing difficulties after the cesarean delivery. Following medical examination and necessary treatment, she was referred to a higher medical institution. The final medical cause of death in both cases will be determined based on the investigation committee's report.

Laxminarayan said Varsha Sen, a resident of Silor, Bundi, underwent regular ANC checkups at the Silor Sub-Health Centre during her pregnancy. According to available records, her four ANC checkups were done on February 19, April 16, June 25, and August 20, 2026.