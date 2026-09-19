Cesarean Deaths: Rajasthan Govt Forms Probe Panel At Kota Govt Medical College
The committee has been instructed to investigate both deaths and submit a report within two days, reports Riyazul Hussain.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 9:57 PM IST
Jaipur/Bundi: Days after two women died after undergoing cesarean section at a hospital in Rajasthan's Bundi, the state government has constituted a four-member inquiry committee at the Government Medical College, Kota, to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident.
The committee has been instructed to investigate both deaths and submit a report within two days. Meanwhile, the Medical Department has transferred lady doctor Chandresh Meena, who conducted the cesarean sections on the women, from the Women's Hospital at Bundi to Kota. The department stated Dr Meena was transferred to ensure the investigation is not affected.
Meanwhile, news of action against the lady doctor has sparked outrage among medical organizations. The IMA and the All Rajasthan Serving Medical Association have submitted a memorandum to the District Collector in this regard. The doctors said taking action against a doctor before the investigation is complete is inappropriate. The associations warned of agitation if the transfer order is not withdrawn.
Dr Anil Jangid, associated with the IMA, said Dr Meena has been in medical service for nearly 15 years. "She has performed several surgeries on women. Therefore, an impartial investigation of the entire matter is necessary before reaching any conclusion," he said.
Dr Jagdish Prasad Soni, Joint Director of the Medical Department, Kota said Dr Meena has been instructed to report to the Kota office for the time being. "The further course of action will be determined based on the facts and report after the investigation is complete," he said.
PMO Laxminarayan Meena said according to available medical records, one of the woman was diagnosed with excessive postpartum hemorrhage (PPH). Necessary treatment, including balloon tamponade, medications, and blood transfusions, was administered to control the bleeding. As her condition remained critical and required advanced treatment, the woman was referred to a higher medical institution.
He said in the second case, the patient experienced breathing difficulties after the cesarean delivery. Following medical examination and necessary treatment, she was referred to a higher medical institution. The final medical cause of death in both cases will be determined based on the investigation committee's report.
Laxminarayan said Varsha Sen, a resident of Silor, Bundi, underwent regular ANC checkups at the Silor Sub-Health Centre during her pregnancy. According to available records, her four ANC checkups were done on February 19, April 16, June 25, and August 20, 2026.
According to the preliminary report, the woman was admitted to the General Hospital, Bundi, on September 15. According to the medical report, she was eight-and-a-half months pregnant. "Due to the baby's transverse position, a cesarean delivery was decided. Following a cesarean section, the woman delivered a baby girl weighing approximately 2.8 kilograms and she was shifted to the post-operative ward.
According to preliminary reports, Sen's condition was monitored after the operation. Later, when complications arose, the on-duty physician conducted examinations and provided necessary treatment. Based on her condition, she was referred to a higher medical institution. Following the referral, Sen's death is recorded in Kota on September 17.
The PMO said in the second case, the patient, Kavita was admitted to the General Hospital, Bundi, on September 16. At approximately 12:12 pm, she delivered a baby boy weighing 2.2 kilograms. Later, at approximately 3:40 pm, She developed vaginal bleeding. "The on-duty physician initiated immediate treatment, administering balloon tamponade, medications, and blood transfusions to manage PPH. Due to the bleeding not being controlled and the lack of HDU/ICU facilities, the woman was referred to a higher medical institution for better treatment. One unit of blood was transfused before referral," he said.
The PMO said the Principal of Kota Government Medical College, on the instructions of the Kota Divisional Commissioner, has formed a four-member special investigation committee. The committee has arrived at the Bundi Women's Hospital and has begun investigating the matter.
The committee is scheduled to submit its report to the Principal of Kota Medical College within two days. The investigation committee includes Dr Usha Dadiya, Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Medical College of Kota, Dr Pankaj Jain, Professor, Department of Medicine, Dr Rahul Agarwal, Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, and Dr Aushima Vijay, Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. The committee is investigating aspects related to the caesarean section, the deterioration of the mothers' health, referrals, and deaths during treatment in Kota.
According to Dr NL Meena, PMO of Bundi District Hospital, a team from the Medical College is conducting the investigation on the instructions of the Kota Divisional Commissioner. Furthermore, an investigation team has been formed under the leadership of the SDM on the instructions of the District Collector. The incident is also being investigated at the hospital level, he said.
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Two Women Die After Cesarean Section In Rajasthan's Kota, Another Critical