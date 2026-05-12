ETV Bharat / state

Case Filed Against Uttar Pradesh's SP MP Ajendra Lodhi Over Alleged Remarks Against PM Modi

Mahoba: A case has been registered against Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ajendra Lodhi under several sections of the BNS, for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the registration of the case at the Mahoba Kotwali police station, police have launched an investigation. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the remarks "unforgivable".

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Mahoba Kotwali around 2 am on Tuesday. The case has been lodged under sections 132, 189(2), 352 and 196(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR, the incident took place between 12 pm and 1 pm on May 11. The complaint was filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district media in-charge Satyendra Pratap Gupta.

In his complaint, Gupta alleged that SP workers had gathered at the collectorate premises over issues related to the electricity department. During the protest, MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi and his supporters allegedly raised slogans and staged a demonstration at the collectorate gate.

The protest reportedly disrupted traffic and caused inconvenience to the public and government employees. The complaint stated that the atmosphere in the premises remained disturbed for nearly an hour. During this, the MP allegedly made objectionable and abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In addition, the complainant alleged that referring to the Prime Minister as "anti-national" hurt public sentiment and disturbed social atmosphere. According to the complaint, MP Ajendra Singh Lodhi also challenged the BJP, saying, "File a case if you want, we are not afraid."