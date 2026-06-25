ETV Bharat / state

Case Filed Against Preschool Management After 23-Month-Old Child Allegedly Assaulted By Classmate In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case has been registered against the management and staff of a preschool in the CIDCO area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after a 23-month-old child was allegedly assaulted by another student inside the classroom.

The incident occurred at FirstCry Preschool in CIDCO and came to light after the toddler returned home with multiple injuries on his face and body.

According to the child's parents, they contacted the school and asked for an explanation but they were initially told that the administration was unaware of any such incident.

However, after the parents demanded access to CCTV footage, the recordings allegedly revealed that the child had been repeatedly assaulted by another student from the same class. The footage reportedly showed the two children involved in a prolonged altercation, during which the victim was physically attacked.

According to the complaint, no teacher or staff member was present in the immediate vicinity during the incident, and no intervention was made while the assault was taking place. The child's family said they noticed injuries on the toddler's face, nose, lips and other parts of the body after bringing him home from school.