ETV Bharat / state

Case Filed Against Mamata Banerjee Over 'Derogatory' Remarks During Eid 2025, Pre-Poll Protest

Siliguri: A case has been filed against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with alleged derogatory remarks against Hindus during an Eid event in Kolkata's Red Road in 2025 and again during a 2026 pre-election protest.

The complaint was lodged at the Siliguri Cyber ​​police station by Rinki Chatterjee, a BJP worker and lawyer. She also alleged that she faced harassment when she earlier attempted to lodge a complaint at the Pradhan Nagar police station in this regard in Siliguri in 2025.

"In 2025, officials at the police station refused to accept my complaint. I was treated rudely, subjected to verbal abuse, and forcibly removed from the police station," Rinki said adding, "I am waiting for whatever legal action is possible under the law."

This lawsuit has created a stir within political circles, particularly following comments made by Atri Sharma, general secretary of the Darjeeling District Trinamool Congress and lawyer. Although he refrained from making any statement, he indirectly criticised the role played by Mamata Banerjee at that time.