ETV Bharat / state

Case Filed Against 'Bigg Boss' Fame Muthukumar In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In a complaint filed that he deceived an Instagram female celebrity by promising to marry her, Bigg Boss fame Muthukumaran has been booked by the police at the Virugambakkam All Women Police Station in Chennai.

Muthukumaran became popular among the public through his Bigg Boss show and stage speeches. An Instagram celebrity posted a video on social media claiming that he spoke to her kindly, befriended her, and deceived her by promising to marry her. Furthermore, the woman released a video stating that she had attempted suicide due to mental distress caused by this.

Following this, Muthukumar filed a complaint against the woman at the Chennai Police Commissioner's office, accusing her of spreading defamatory remarks about him and tarnishing his image. However, the police responded that there was no basis for registering a criminal case in that complaint.

In this context, an Instagram celebrity filed a complaint against Muthukumar at the Chennai Police Commissioner's office, alleging that he deceived her by promising to marry her.

The woman stated in her complaint that Muthukumar, whom she met through Instagram, kept befriending her, showed marriage wishes, became close to her, and later refused to marry her. She stated that she attempted suicide due to the severe mental distress caused by this.

In this context, the complaint filed at the Chennai Metropolitan Police Commissioner's office was transferred to the Virugambakkam All Women Police Station for further probe.

Following this, the Virugambakkam All Women Police Station police conducted an investigation and registered a case against Muthukumaran under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.