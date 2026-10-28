Case Filed Against Asaram For Failing To Surrender After Parole Ends
Asaram was supposed to return to Jodhpur Central Jail by 5 pm on Tuesday but he arrived in Jodhpur via air ambulance at 10:15 pm.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Jodhpur: A case has been registered against self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case involving a minor girl, at the Ratanada police station on Wednesday for failing to return to the Jodhpur Central Jail after his 20-day medical parole ended.
Station House Officer (SHO) Zulfikar said the case was registered based on a report received from the prison authorities. Banwarilal, a guard at the Jodhpur Central Jail, filed a report on Tuesday night, noting that Asaram had been granted a 20-day parole by the Rajasthan High Court on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and was required to return to the prison by 5 pm on October 27, but he failed to arrive by the stipulated time. Following this, a case was registered against him under Section 58(b) of the Prisons Act.
Asaram had been admitted to a hospital in Ujjain for medical treatment and his legal team had approached both the Supreme Court and the Rajasthan High Court for an extension of his parole. However, both courts had rejected his plea and asked him to return to Jodhpur Central Jail. Subsequently, his legal counsel arrived at the prison in the evening to request an extension for his surrender.
Asaram reached Jodhpur via air ambulance at around 10:15 pm but was not allowed entry as prison regulations don't permit admission to inmates at night. So, Asaram proceeded to Arogya Hospital.
Meanwhile, a report was filed against him, leading to the registration of the case. Asaram is expected to surrender today, and his followers have begun gathering in the vicinity of the prison.
In 2015, the Government of Rajasthan amended the provisions of the Rajasthan Prisons Act. Under Section 58 of the Act, terms and conditions for parole were established, along with provisions for penalties in the event a prisoner fails to return to custody. Under sub-section (b) of Section 58, if a prisoner fails to return to jail at the stipulated time or does not comply with other conditions of their parole, action can be taken against them. In such a scenario, a police officer may arrest the individual. Upon conviction, the person may face imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 3,000.
If a prisoner fails to adhere to the rules after being granted parole, they face significant difficulty in securing parole in the future.
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