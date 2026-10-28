ETV Bharat / state

Case Filed Against Asaram For Failing To Surrender After Parole Ends

File photo of Asaram ( ETV Bharat )

Jodhpur: A case has been registered against self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case involving a minor girl, at the Ratanada police station on Wednesday for failing to return to the Jodhpur Central Jail after his 20-day medical parole ended.

Station House Officer (SHO) Zulfikar said the case was registered based on a report received from the prison authorities. Banwarilal, a guard at the Jodhpur Central Jail, filed a report on Tuesday night, noting that Asaram had been granted a 20-day parole by the Rajasthan High Court on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and was required to return to the prison by 5 pm on October 27, but he failed to arrive by the stipulated time. Following this, a case was registered against him under Section 58(b) of the Prisons Act.

Asaram had been admitted to a hospital in Ujjain for medical treatment and his legal team had approached both the Supreme Court and the Rajasthan High Court for an extension of his parole. However, both courts had rejected his plea and asked him to return to Jodhpur Central Jail. Subsequently, his legal counsel arrived at the prison in the evening to request an extension for his surrender. Asaram reached Jodhpur via air ambulance at around 10:15 pm but was not allowed entry as prison regulations don't permit admission to inmates at night. So, Asaram proceeded to Arogya Hospital.