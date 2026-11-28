ETV Bharat / state

Case Against Social Activist In Kochi For 'Cheating' Woman With Promise Of Favourable HC Verdict

Kochi: A case has been registered against a social activist for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 60,500 by promising to secure a favourable verdict in two civil cases pending before the Kerala High Court, officials said on Saturday.

The case was registered at Ernakulam Central Police Station here on Friday against Bosco Louis, popularly known as Bosco Kalamassery, based on a complaint filed by a 45-year-old woman, Yamuna, a resident of Parippally in Kollam district.

According to police, Bosco allegedly told the woman that he could use his influence in the High Court to secure a favourable verdict in appeals relating to two cases, pending before the Paravur Munsiff Court in Kollam.

The complainant allegedly transferred Rs 57,500 through Google Pay to a mobile number provided by the accused between June 13 and October 10 this year and also handed over Rs 3,000 in cash, police said.