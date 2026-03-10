Income Tax Officer Duped of Gold And Silver Jewellery By 'Parrot Astrologer' In Bengaluru
Published : March 10, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: A senior officer of the Income Tax (IT) department in Bengaluru was allegedly duped of gold and silver jewellery worth several lakhs by a self-proclaimed parrot astrologer who promised to perform rituals to improve his life and career prospects.
The accused, identified as Shekhar, is alleged to have fled with 194 grams of gold jewellery and 1.3 kilograms of silver ornaments after convincing the officer that a special puja would help him secure a promotion or transfer. A case has been registered at the Bharathinagar police station based on a complaint filed by the 55-year-old officer.
According to the police, the officer had been working at an Income Tax office in Bengaluru for several years. In December 2025, while passing through Shree Circle in Bharathinagar, he met Shekhar, who was sitting by the roadside offering parrot astrology readings.
Shekhar reportedly told the officer that he could predict his horoscope by looking at his face and suggested that a ritual needed to be performed to improve his life. Initially, he allegedly took Rs 50,000 from the officer and performed a small puja.
Later, the accused contacted the officer again and claimed that a larger ritual was required if he wanted career advancement. He allegedly asked the officer to bring gold ornaments from his house for the ceremony. The officer handed over 194 grams of gold and 1.3 kilograms of silver ornaments, collectively valued at around Rs 3.10 lakh, for the ritual. Shekhar assured him that the puja would be completed within a day and that the jewellery would be returned.
However, the accused repeatedly delayed returning the items. When the officer grew suspicious and visited Shree Circle to meet him, Shekhar had disappeared. The officer lodged a complaint with the Bharathinagar police. Police said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the accused.
