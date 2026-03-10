ETV Bharat / state

Income Tax Officer Duped of Gold And Silver Jewellery By 'Parrot Astrologer' In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A senior officer of the Income Tax (IT) department in Bengaluru was allegedly duped of gold and silver jewellery worth several lakhs by a self-proclaimed parrot astrologer who promised to perform rituals to improve his life and career prospects.

The accused, identified as Shekhar, is alleged to have fled with 194 grams of gold jewellery and 1.3 kilograms of silver ornaments after convincing the officer that a special puja would help him secure a promotion or transfer. A case has been registered at the Bharathinagar police station based on a complaint filed by the 55-year-old officer.

According to the police, the officer had been working at an Income Tax office in Bengaluru for several years. In December 2025, while passing through Shree Circle in Bharathinagar, he met Shekhar, who was sitting by the roadside offering parrot astrology readings.