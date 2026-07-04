Domestic Help Steals From Owner's House To Help Her Lover In Chhattisgarh's Durg
Police said the accused and her boyfriend were apprehended from Raipur. The stolen money too has been recovered from them.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Durg: A woman stole from the house where she worked as a caretaker and domestic help, to help her lover tide through a financial crisis, in Chhattisgarh's Durg.
The incident occurred under Supella police station in Durg. Police said the accused and her boyfriend were apprehended from Raipur. The stolen money too has been recovered from them.
ASP Manishanker Chandra said Rohan Kukhraniya, a resident of Surya Vihar Colony, Junwani, had filed a complaint alleging that Mamta Chauhan had been hired through Life Home Care Services in 2024 to care for his elderly mother.
Even after her mother's death, Mamta continued to live with the family and perform household chores. Having lived in the house for a long time, she was fully aware of the household's arrangements and the cash stored in the cupboard, Chandra said.
He said, on June 26 and 27, the Kukhraniya family was busy in the wedding of a relative in the house. Taking advantage of the crowd at the house, Mamta took Rs 24,000 from the cupboard and left the house without informing anyone. Later, when the cash was found missing, the family filed a complaint at Supela police station, Chandra said.
He said, based on technical investigation and mobile location, police arrested Mamta and her lover, Sheetal Verma, from Raipur. "During interrogation, Mamta revealed that her lover needed the money and she had committed the theft at his behest. Police recovered 23,500 rupees in cash and two mobile phones from the accused. Both were produced in court and sent to judicial custody," he said.
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