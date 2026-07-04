ETV Bharat / state

Domestic Help Steals From Owner's House To Help Her Lover In Chhattisgarh's Durg

The accused in police custody ( ETV Bharat )

Durg: A woman stole from the house where she worked as a caretaker and domestic help, to help her lover tide through a financial crisis, in Chhattisgarh's Durg. The incident occurred under Supella police station in Durg. Police said the accused and her boyfriend were apprehended from Raipur. The stolen money too has been recovered from them. ASP Manishanker Chandra said Rohan Kukhraniya, a resident of Surya Vihar Colony, Junwani, had filed a complaint alleging that Mamta Chauhan had been hired through Life Home Care Services in 2024 to care for his elderly mother.