‘Careless With Truth’: J&K High Court Quotes Einstein As CM Omar Abdullah's Sons Secure Pulwama Man's Release

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh quashed the preventive detention of a man after discovering major factual errors in government records.

Justice Rahul Bharti, presiding at the Srinagar bench, criticised the state for its lack of alertness in handling personal liberty cases. The judge opened his 15-page ruling by quoting scientist Albert Einstein to highlight the importance of accuracy in legal matters.

“Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with the important matters,” Justice Bharti wrote, applying Einstein's words to the conduct of the District Magistrate.

The petitioner, Mudasir Ahmad Bhat, is a resident of Pulwama and worked as a salesman in a local tin shop. He was represented by advocates Zamir Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah, who are the sons of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Bhat had been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since May 2025 on allegations of supporting terrorist activities in the Mitrigam village of Pulwama.