‘Careless With Truth’: J&K High Court Quotes Einstein As CM Omar Abdullah's Sons Secure Pulwama Man's Release
J&K High Court highlights government errors in detention case, citing Albert Einstein as Omar Abdullah’s sons secure release of Pulwama resident wrongly held under PSA.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 13, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh quashed the preventive detention of a man after discovering major factual errors in government records.
Justice Rahul Bharti, presiding at the Srinagar bench, criticised the state for its lack of alertness in handling personal liberty cases. The judge opened his 15-page ruling by quoting scientist Albert Einstein to highlight the importance of accuracy in legal matters.
“Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with the important matters,” Justice Bharti wrote, applying Einstein's words to the conduct of the District Magistrate.
The petitioner, Mudasir Ahmad Bhat, is a resident of Pulwama and worked as a salesman in a local tin shop. He was represented by advocates Zamir Abdullah and Zahir Abdullah, who are the sons of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Bhat had been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since May 2025 on allegations of supporting terrorist activities in the Mitrigam village of Pulwama.
The court pointed out several “glaring errors” that led to the invocation of Einstein’s warning. The District Magistrate’s grounds of detention cited a police summons date of February 23, 2025, which did not exist in the actual police dossier. More significantly, a letter from the superintendent of District Jail Udhampur stated that Bhat had been in custody since December 5, 2024. This date preceded the official detention order of April 30, 2025, by several months.
Justice Bharti described the situation as “the respondents’ right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing”. He noted that the detention was “painful and pinching to the very constitutional sensitivity" required in such cases. The judge found it “inconceivable” that such mistakes were not corrected by the home department or the district magistracy.
“It is in the aforesaid backdrop that this Court has come across the adjudication of this writ petition when reference is made in the very opening para of this judgement about the words of Albert Einstein coming into play to expose in broad daylight the situation which can be summed up by observing that the respondents’ right hand does not know what the left hand is doing.”
The court declared the detention illegal and quashed the orders issued by the District Magistrate of Pulwama. Justice Bharti directed the superintendent of District Jail Udhampur to release Bhat immediately.
