Cardiac Services Halted For A Day At Jammu Kashmir Hospital Amid Non-Supply Of Critical Equipment

These vendors have been asking for payment of their dues so that they can resume the supply without any break. But as they didn't get their liabilities cleared, the supply of crucial devices were stopped, which led to suspension of Cath lab procedures at SSH.

For cardiac care related supplies, there are four private vendors in Jammu who provide these devices to the AMRIT programme for further supply to SSH Jammu. As per reliable sources, the liability of these vendors during the last one year has swelled to Rs 35 crore.

The supplies of the medical equipment are ensured through the government's Affordable Medicine and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) programme through the HLL Lifecare Limited (Hindustan Latex Limited), the implementing partner for the Government of India.

Sources told ETV Bharat that the cardiac surgical procedures were suspended at the hospital's cath lab on Monday as the suppliers of the cardiac devices like stents, pacemakers and other equipment abruptly stopped the supply owing to pending dues.

Jammu: Cardiac services at the cath lab of the Super Speciality Hospital here were halted for a day after the suppliers of the Jammu and Kashmir government suspended the supply of critical devices due to non-payment of dues leaving patients at risk. The Health and Medical Education Department, which has arranged the devices from alternate suppliers for now, has ordered an inquiry and filed a criminal complaint against the suppliers.

Talking to ETV Bharat, one of the vendors, Vimal Abrol, owner of 'Hansraj Pharmaceuticals', said, "I never said that I will not give supply and asked the AMRIT authorities to take whatever is available with me. But when I will not have anything available, how can I continue to supply the devices? I asked for payment of liabilities so that I can buy these devices from the Multi National Companies (MNCs) before supplying the same to the department."

The Hansraj Pharmaceuticals' liability with the health department, as per Vimal Abrol, has reached Rs 3.5 to 4 crore. "But so far no money has been paid and instead our licenses have been suspended by the government and we can't do any business as of now," Abrol added.

A view of the Super Speciality Hospital, Jammu (ETV Bharat)

In view of the boycott by the authorised suppliers, the health and medical education (H&ME) department had to arrange the devices from alternate sources and on Tuesday evening supplies were brought from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Vijaypur, in district Samba of Jammu region which ensured restoration of the critical services.

A statement by the H&ME department said that the department has taken serious note of the abrupt disruption of cardiac devices and stent supplies to the cardiology department of SSH by four suppliers operating under the AMRIT pharmacy network.

"The suppliers had, without any prior notice, stopped the supply of essential cardiac implants and consumables from December 8, 2025, citing delayed payments. The sudden stoppage of supplies by the vendors jeopardised these lifesaving services and amounted to a reckless act endangering patients’ lives. Taking immediate cognizance, the department directed GMC Jammu to arrange supplies from alternative vendors and other institutions, including AIIMS Vijaypur, GMC Srinagar, SKIMS and PGIMER Chandigarh. Consequently, cardiac services were restored forthwith,” it said.

The issue has gone beyond the supplies and liabilities as the government has alleged theft of stents from SSH Jammu and has initiated an enquiry against the same. Secretary Health And Medical Education Department, Syed Abid Rashid told ETV Bharat, "There’s been a theft of stents that endangered the life of patients. The law is taking its course."

The H&ME department said it has filed a criminal complaint, with CCTV evidence, for alleged theft and unlawful removal of cardiac stents and institution of a detailed inquiry to ascertain the circumstances leading to the disruption, fix responsibility, and recommend systemic safeguards.

Officials within the H&ME department said that the temporary arrangements will not work in the longer run while calling for restoration of regular supplies. "The SSH has been able to start the patient care services in the Cath lab and patients are being treated but to make it smooth, the regular supply chain must resume," said an official, requesting not to be named.