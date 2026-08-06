Cardboard Used To Tie Man's Fractured Leg At Bihar Hospital, Probe Ordered
An inquiry has been ordered after a viral video showed a road accident victim's fractured leg being stabilised with cardboard at Manjhaul Sub-divisional Hospital.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST|
Updated : August 6, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Begusarai: Authorities ordered an inquiry after a viral video showed a road accident victim's fractured leg being bound with cardboard at Bihar's Manjhaul Sub-divisional Hospital.
A young man, injured in a road accident and suffering from a leg fracture, was referred to another facility after his leg was allegedly bound with pieces of cardboard instead of a proper plaster cast or splint.
Kunal Kumar, resident of Maheshwara village under the Navkothi police station area, was travelling by motorcycle when he suffered a leg fracture in a road accident near Harsain Bridge. Locals and family members rushed him to the Manjhaul Sub-divisional Hospital for treatment.
The family alleges that proper treatment facilities were unavailable at the hospital and the injured man's leg was tied using cardboard pieces for support, after which he was referred to Sadar Hospital, Begusarai, for advanced treatment.
The viral video showed the injured young man groaning in pain on a hospital bed while pieces of cardboard are being placed on either side of his fractured leg. These visuals on social media evoked criticism over the condition of healthcare services at the government hospital, prompting authorities to order a probe.
Surprisingly, the hospital was built at a cost of crores of rupees, with the viral video now raising serious questions about the lack of available healthcare facilities and specialist doctors. The incident reportedly took place on the evening of August 3.
Responding to the issue, the hospital in-charge, Dr Abhinav Priyadarshi, stated, "Providing such temporary support to stabilise the fractured area and control bleeding during first aid is not incorrect according to medical practice."
He, however, admitted that neither an orthopaedic specialist nor a dresser was available at the hospital at the time. "When the patient was brought to the hospital, neither an orthopaedic doctor nor a dresser was available; consequently, the medical staff had to splint the leg with cardboard before referring the patient to a higher medical facility."
When asked about the viral video, Begusarai Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Kumar said that he was aware of the matter and that an investigation would be conducted into the issue.
"The matter regarding the viral video has come to our notice. An investigation is underway. Action will be taken against whoever is found negligent in this case," said Kumar.
Kumar added that splints are immediately used during emergency first aid to stabilise a fracture before shifting a patient to a higher-level medical facility. He added that if the investigation reveals any negligence, action will be taken against the concerned individuals.
Also Read