ETV Bharat / state

Cardboard Used To Tie Man's Fractured Leg At Bihar Hospital, Probe Ordered

A cardboard was used to tie a man's fractured leg at a hospital in Bihar ( ETV Bharat )

Begusarai: Authorities ordered an inquiry after a viral video showed a road accident victim's fractured leg being bound with cardboard at Bihar's Manjhaul Sub-divisional Hospital.

A young man, injured in a road accident and suffering from a leg fracture, was referred to another facility after his leg was allegedly bound with pieces of cardboard instead of a proper plaster cast or splint.

Kunal Kumar, resident of Maheshwara village under the Navkothi police station area, was travelling by motorcycle when he suffered a leg fracture in a road accident near Harsain Bridge. Locals and family members rushed him to the Manjhaul Sub-divisional Hospital for treatment.

The family alleges that proper treatment facilities were unavailable at the hospital and the injured man's leg was tied using cardboard pieces for support, after which he was referred to Sadar Hospital, Begusarai, for advanced treatment.

The viral video showed the injured young man groaning in pain on a hospital bed while pieces of cardboard are being placed on either side of his fractured leg. These visuals on social media evoked criticism over the condition of healthcare services at the government hospital, prompting authorities to order a probe.

Surprisingly, the hospital was built at a cost of crores of rupees, with the viral video now raising serious questions about the lack of available healthcare facilities and specialist doctors. The incident reportedly took place on the evening of August 3.