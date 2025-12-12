ETV Bharat / state

Carcinogenic Egg Scare In Jammu Kashmir: Government Rushes To Life Samples, Urges Public 'Don't Panic'

Srinagar: Amid reports of alleged carcinogenic ingredients in a specific brand of eggs flagged by the ruling National Conference legislator, the Jammu and Kashmir Food Safety Department on Friday lifted samples from different markets of the Union Territory for laboratory testing.

The presence of banned content in eggs triggered panic among people, with many buyers already stopping their purchases. This prompted officials to urge consumers to remain calm until test results are confirmed.

Commissioner of Food Safety, Srinagar, Yamin Un Nabi, has urged consumers against panicking after the government has ordered an investigation into adulterated eggs. “The department will take samples of all eggs for laboratory analysis. Test reports will come very soon. Until we get the test reports, consumers should not panic at present on any hearsay,” Nabi said.

He said that during the lifting of samples from the market of various brands, they “have not seen eggs of that brand”, which is facing allegations of containing carcinogenic ingredients.

“We cannot say anything about the eggs by checking their physical form unless they are sent for a deep analysis,” he said.

The lifting of samples in Srinagar and Jammu followed after Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma asked the officials of the Food Safety Department to examine and verify the issue urgently and submit a report within two days.