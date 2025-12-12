Carcinogenic Egg Scare In Jammu Kashmir: Government Rushes To Life Samples, Urges Public 'Don't Panic'
The Food Safety department has urged consumers not to panic after the government ordered an investigation into adulterated eggs.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 5:43 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid reports of alleged carcinogenic ingredients in a specific brand of eggs flagged by the ruling National Conference legislator, the Jammu and Kashmir Food Safety Department on Friday lifted samples from different markets of the Union Territory for laboratory testing.
The presence of banned content in eggs triggered panic among people, with many buyers already stopping their purchases. This prompted officials to urge consumers to remain calm until test results are confirmed.
Commissioner of Food Safety, Srinagar, Yamin Un Nabi, has urged consumers against panicking after the government has ordered an investigation into adulterated eggs. “The department will take samples of all eggs for laboratory analysis. Test reports will come very soon. Until we get the test reports, consumers should not panic at present on any hearsay,” Nabi said.
He said that during the lifting of samples from the market of various brands, they “have not seen eggs of that brand”, which is facing allegations of containing carcinogenic ingredients.
“We cannot say anything about the eggs by checking their physical form unless they are sent for a deep analysis,” he said.
The lifting of samples in Srinagar and Jammu followed after Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma asked the officials of the Food Safety Department to examine and verify the issue urgently and submit a report within two days.
Sharma's directions came after the ruling party MLA and NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq expressed concern over the reports of eggs of a particular brand allegedly containing carcinogenic and toxic ingredients.
“Deeply concerned by reports of nitrofuran and nitroimidazole residues being detected in eggs, drugs that are strictly banned in food-producing animals because of their carcinogenic and toxic effects,” Sadiq said.
Nitrofuran and nitroimidazole are antibiotics which are used in poultry and animals. But their certain level (below 75 micrograms in one kg) has been permitted in India after its scientific research, doctors said.
“This issue becomes even more serious because eggs are consumed heavily by children, senior citizens, and patients. Doctors often prescribe eggs as a primary source of protein, making this a direct public-health risk,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department has banned the sale of Priyagold Butter Delite biscuits (B. No. E25KPO2FB) in the Anantnag district of the Kashmir Valley till “further orders” after a sample of the biscuit was confirmed unsafe for the presence of sulphite content above the maximum prescribed limit by the National Food Laboratory, Ghaziabad.
“The consumption of the biscuit containing sulphite content above the maximum prescribed limit may pose a threat to the health of the consumers. So, its manufacturing and sale are prohibited under FSSA, 2006,” Food Safety Officer, Anantnag, Sheikh Zameer, said.
