Carcass Of Lion Cub Found In Junagadh; Probe Launched
The cub went missing with three others and the mother lioness. Preliminary probe revealed severe physical injuries on the cub's body from a sharp weapon.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Junagadh: The carcass of a lion cub was found on Wednesday in the Rabari Ness area near the Vanand Society of the Girnar Dungar South Range in Gujarat's Junagadh, forest officials said.
Preliminary findings indicate that the cub, aged between four and eight months, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. "Preliminary examination revealed severe physical injuries on the cub's body, indicating the possibility that it was attacked," a statement issued by Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Akshay Joshi said.
A search operation had been underway for the past two days for a lioness and her four cubs, who had been spotted in the area. During the operation, one cub was rescued from a well.
Both the forest department and police have launched an investigation into the matter to identify those responsible for the brutal act. Teams from the forest department, police and the Forensic Science Laboratory have reached the spot to collect evidence as part of a scientific investigation.
A post-mortem examination of the lion cub is being conducted at the Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden in Junagadh city by a panel of three veterinary doctors.
Meanwhile, two other missing cubs have been located in the Rabari Ness area, and the lioness was eventually spotted near a private college in the Hanuman Para area of Khadiya. A forest department team has been deployed to capture it. The three cubs have been sent to Sakkarbaug Zoo.
It is worth noting that two cubs belonging to a lioness named Rocket went missing a year ago from the Khadiya area, part of the Girnar Dungar South Range. Since then, the duo could not be located.
The Asiatic lion, once found across large parts of Asia, now survives only in Gujarat, where the entire wild population is concentrated in and around the Gir forest landscape, spanning Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar, making the state its last natural habitat.
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