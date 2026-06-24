ETV Bharat / state

Carcass Of Lion Cub Found In Junagadh; Probe Launched

Junagadh: The carcass of a lion cub was found on Wednesday in the Rabari Ness area near the Vanand Society of the Girnar Dungar South Range in Gujarat's Junagadh, forest officials said.

Preliminary findings indicate that the cub, aged between four and eight months, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. "Preliminary examination revealed severe physical injuries on the cub's body, indicating the possibility that it was attacked," a statement issued by Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Akshay Joshi said.

A search operation had been underway for the past two days for a lioness and her four cubs, who had been spotted in the area. During the operation, one cub was rescued from a well.

Both the forest department and police have launched an investigation into the matter to identify those responsible for the brutal act. Teams from the forest department, police and the Forensic Science Laboratory have reached the spot to collect evidence as part of a scientific investigation.