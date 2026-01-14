ETV Bharat / state

6 Women Killed, 3 Injured In Car-Truck Collision In Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar: At least six women were killed, while three were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on National Highway 52 in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Harsawa village in Fatehpur sub-division when the car, returning to Fatehpur from Raghunathpur, collided with a speeding truck, leaving the vehicle completely mangled, Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Degda said.

The deceased were identified as Santosh, Tulsi Devi, Mohan Devi, Indra, Asha and Chanda, all residents of the Fatehpur area, the SHO said. The three others who sustained serious injuries have been identified as Wasim, Sonu, and Barkha.

They were pulled out of the wreckage by locals with the help of police and rushed by ambulances to Fatehpur's Government Sub-District Hospital and were later referred to Sikar for advanced treatment. All the deceased and injured persons were travelling in the car and were returning from a meeting.

The bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the Fatehpur government sub-district hospital for post-mortem, police said.