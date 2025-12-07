ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

Jashpur: At least five people were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place at Patratoli turn in the Duldula police station jurisdiction.

The deceased have been identified as Radheshyam Yadav (26), Uday Kumar Chauhan (18), Sagar Tirkey (22), Deepak Pradhan (19), and a 17-year-old boy, all residents of Khatanga in Jashpur, police said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the car with the help of the villagers, and sent them to the Community Health Centre for post-mortem. Locals said that all the passengers in the car were returning from a fair in the Manora police station area.