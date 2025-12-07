Five Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur
Locals said that all the passengers in the car were returning from a fair in Manora.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
Jashpur: At least five people were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place at Patratoli turn in the Duldula police station jurisdiction.
The deceased have been identified as Radheshyam Yadav (26), Uday Kumar Chauhan (18), Sagar Tirkey (22), Deepak Pradhan (19), and a 17-year-old boy, all residents of Khatanga in Jashpur, police said.
On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the car with the help of the villagers, and sent them to the Community Health Centre for post-mortem. Locals said that all the passengers in the car were returning from a fair in the Manora police station area.
According to Duldula Station House Officer, K.K. Sahu, all the deceased were residents of Khatanga village in the Duldula police station area and were friends. The identification of all deceased has been completed.
"The car collided head-on with the truck, and the impact was so severe that the car was completely crushed. All five occupants of the car died on the spot," SHO Sahu said. The truck driver fled after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle, Sahu said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.
