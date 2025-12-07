ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

Locals said that all the passengers in the car were returning from a fair in Manora.

Five Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh's Jashpur
The car involved in the accident (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 7, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jashpur: At least five people were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place at Patratoli turn in the Duldula police station jurisdiction.

The deceased have been identified as Radheshyam Yadav (26), Uday Kumar Chauhan (18), Sagar Tirkey (22), Deepak Pradhan (19), and a 17-year-old boy, all residents of Khatanga in Jashpur, police said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and pulled out the bodies from the car with the help of the villagers, and sent them to the Community Health Centre for post-mortem. Locals said that all the passengers in the car were returning from a fair in the Manora police station area.

According to Duldula Station House Officer, K.K. Sahu, all the deceased were residents of Khatanga village in the Duldula police station area and were friends. The identification of all deceased has been completed.

"The car collided head-on with the truck, and the impact was so severe that the car was completely crushed. All five occupants of the car died on the spot," SHO Sahu said. The truck driver fled after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle, Sahu said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

Read More

  1. Cyber Security Professional From Telangana Dies In Fire Accident In US
  2. Four Ayyappa Devotees Among Five Killed As Car Rams Into Stationary Vehicle In TN's Ramanathapuram

TAGGED:

CHHATTISGARH
JASHPUR
ROAD ACCIDENT
DULDULA POLICE STATION
CAR TRUCK COLLISION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.