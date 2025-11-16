ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

A Car-truck collision in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam killed 4 people. ( ANI )

Srinagar: At least four people died and five others sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle collided with a dumper truck in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, officials here said. The collision between a Tata Sumo vehicle and a dumper truck occurred around 10.30 pm at Palar in Budgam, they said. According to the officials, nine people were taken to a nearby hospital following the accident, where four of them were declared 'brought dead'. Five others were undergoing treatment at hospitals, they said. The Chief Minister has expressed grief over the accident and directed the administration to provide every possible assistance for the injured.