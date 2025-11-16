4 Killed In Car-Truck Collision In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam
According to the officials, nine people were taken to a nearby hospital following the accident, where four of them were declared 'brought dead'.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 9:10 AM IST
Srinagar: At least four people died and five others sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle collided with a dumper truck in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, officials here said.
The collision between a Tata Sumo vehicle and a dumper truck occurred around 10.30 pm at Palar in Budgam, they said. According to the officials, nine people were taken to a nearby hospital following the accident, where four of them were declared 'brought dead'. Five others were undergoing treatment at hospitals, they said.
The Chief Minister has expressed grief over the accident and directed the administration to provide every possible assistance for the injured.
In a post on X, the Office of the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, "Chief Minister has expressed shock and grief over the tragic accident in Budgam, where multiple lives are feared lost. He has directed the administration to provide every possible assistance and ensure urgent medical care for the injured. The cause of the accident shall be thoroughly investigated."
National Conference (NC) MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi also expressed deep sorrow over the Budgam road accident and extended his sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones.
In a post on X on Saturday, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi wrote, "At a time when we are still reeling from the grief in Nowgam, another tragedy has struck us. The accident at Waterwani in Budgam, which claimed precious lives, has left us all shaken."
He added, "My heartfelt sympathies are with the families mourning this immense loss. I pray for courage for the bereaved and a swift recovery for the injured. May the departed rest in eternal peace. As a mark of respect to the departed, we mourn as one."
