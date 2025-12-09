ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Five Injured In Car-Tractor Collision In Rajasthan

Jhalawar: At least two people were killed, and five others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in collided with a tractor in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, police said on Tuesday.

The mishap occurred near Tisai village on the Garoth-Ujjain four-lane highway in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police added. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain with the help of the 1033 emergency service for treatment.

The impact of the collision was so severe that one person died on the spot, while one more succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital. The deceased were identified as Manoj Jain and Rahul Jain, police said.

Dag Circle Inspector (CI) Bhanwar Singh Gurjar said all occupants of the car were residents of Indore and Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh and were returning from the Ghasoi pilgrimage site near Suwasra when the accident occurred. One of the bodies was placed in the mortuary at the Dag hospital.