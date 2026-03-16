Uttar Pradesh: Four Killed, One Injured After Car Rams Into Tractor-Trolley In Moradabad
The car rammed into a brick-laden tractor-trolley on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Moradabad: Four people were killed and one sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Monday, police said. The accident occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway near Mankara circle in Mundha Pandey police station area, they said.
According to the preliminary investigation, the youths, who were from Nainital and Haldwani in Uttarakhand, were travelling to Delhi when the accident occurred, police said. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.
Station House Officer (SHO) Mohit Kumar said police received information about a collision between a car and a tractor trolley carrying bricks on the highway. A police team rushed to the spot and, with the help of local residents, rescued the youths trapped inside the damaged vehicles.
Four of them were found dead at the scene, while one youth was critically injured. All five were taken to a community health centre, where doctors declared four of them dead, Kumar said. The injured youth was later referred to the Moradabad District Hospital, where his condition was stated to be serious. The impact of the collision severely damaged the car, police said. Authorities are trying to contact the victim’s families, the SHO said.
Medical officer at the Mundha Pandey Community Health Centre, Dr Isha Singh, said the five youths were brought to the hospital with multiple injuries. "Four were brought dead, while one was given primary treatment and referred to the district hospital due to his critical condition," she said.
Read More