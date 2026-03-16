ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Four Killed, One Injured After Car Rams Into Tractor-Trolley In Moradabad

Moradabad: Four people were killed and one sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Monday, police said. The accident occurred on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway near Mankara circle in Mundha Pandey police station area, they said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the youths, who were from Nainital and Haldwani in Uttarakhand, were travelling to Delhi when the accident occurred, police said. The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mohit Kumar said police received information about a collision between a car and a tractor trolley carrying bricks on the highway. A police team rushed to the spot and, with the help of local residents, rescued the youths trapped inside the damaged vehicles.