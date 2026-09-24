ETV Bharat / state

Car Plunges Onto Railway Track from Navi Mumbai's Parsik Hill, Driver Injured

The incident occurred when the vehicle lost control and plunged from the hillside onto the railway tracks in the afternoon. There is a railway tunnel beneath the hill and trains regularly pass through it. Fortunately, no local train was passing by at the moment the car fell onto the tracks else a major accident would have occurred.

Navi Mumbai: A car fell from Parsik Hill onto a railway track of the Harbour Line in CBD-Belapur route of Navi Mumbai on Thursday, triggering a huge commotion in the area.

Police said the car driver, identified as Chinmay Patil, sustained serious injuries. He is reported to be between 18 and 20 years of age. Patil was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Upon information, rescue personnel and officials from the concerned agencies rushed to the scene and the relief operations were launched.

The car was badly damaged and subsequently removed from the tracks with the help of a crane. A huge crowd of local residents had gathered at the spot. Measures were immediately taken to ensure railway services remained uninterrupted.

Reports indicate that train services on the CST-Panvel route are currently running smoothly. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated by the authorities.