Car Plunges Into Lift Shaft In Mumbai; Driver Injured
The incident occurred on Wednesday night at the Horizon Gold Society, a complex just two years old in the Charkop area of Kandivali
Published : August 4, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Mumbai: A car plunged from a stack parking system in Charkop area of Maharashtra capital Mumbai leaving the driver injured. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online leaving netizens shocked.
It is understood that the incident occurred on Wednesday night at the Horizon Gold Society—a complex just two years old—in the Charkop area of Kandivali, Mumbai. While the car was being parked, the car lift suddenly collapsed, causing both the vehicle and the driver to fall.
The driver was injured in the accident and was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The identity of the driver, who reportedly works for a corporator, was not immediately known.
According to reports, the driver was unaware about the absence of parking platform at the second floor of the society and drove straight into the open shaft causing the car to fall two storeys with the driver inside.
Chilling CCTV footage showed the car moving down the slope on the left ahead of the pathway leading to the lift shaft and the driver driving straight into the lift shaft. The car then falls into the lift tube upside down with a huge bang.
The mishap revived the grim memories of the May 31 incident when a man died and another suffered injuries after a car parking lift collapsed at a 21-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Borivali West area. The incident took place at Prathamesh Building, located on Link Road. The car lift plunged into a 7-metre-deep pit, trapping the two persons.
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