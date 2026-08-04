ETV Bharat / state

Car Plunges Into Lift Shaft In Mumbai; Driver Injured

Mumbai: A car plunged from a stack parking system in Charkop area of Maharashtra capital Mumbai leaving the driver injured. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online leaving netizens shocked.

It is understood that the incident occurred on Wednesday night at the Horizon Gold Society—a complex just two years old—in the Charkop area of Kandivali, Mumbai. While the car was being parked, the car lift suddenly collapsed, causing both the vehicle and the driver to fall.

The driver was injured in the accident and was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The identity of the driver, who reportedly works for a corporator, was not immediately known.