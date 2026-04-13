ETV Bharat / state

BMW Car's Number Plate Changes At The Press Of A Button -- Police Left Stunned By Car Owner's 'Magic'

Hyderabad: A BMW car owner startled the police during a routine drunk-driving check held in Hyderabad on Saturday when he changed the number plate of his car in seconds by pressing a button. According to sources, while the traffic police were conducting a check near Chiranjeevi Blood Bank in Jubilee Hills, they found the movement of a luxury car suspicious and flagged down the vehicle.

The car soon stopped, and a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver. His Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was recorded at 137 mg/dl. However, the permissible limit of BAC for driving in India is 30 mg/dl as defined under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Although the driver identified himself as Gautam, he refused to provide further details. During the checking, the police further grew suspicious when they noticed that the vehicle displayed one number plate on the front and a completely different one on the rear.

As the driver failed to produce the vehicle's registration documents, the police conducted a thorough inspection of the car. They soon found out that a mechanism has been installed—controlled by a button located next to the steering wheel—that allowed the number plates to switch automatically.