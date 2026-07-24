ETV Bharat / state

4 Killed, 2 Injured As Car Overturns On Rain-Soaked Road, Falls Into Drain In Gujarat

Kheda: Four persons were killed and two others injured after heavy rain caused their Ertiga car to lose control, overturn and fall into a flooded drain in Matar taluka of Gujarat's Kheda district on Friday.

The accident occurred at a turn near Motipura on the Matar-Kheda highway. The car, bearing an Ahmedabad-registration number, had six passengers on board and was travelling from Motipura. The injured were rushed to the Kheda Civil Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Sanjaybhai Rathod (26), Birendrasingh Shekhawat (26), Mustakim Rajput (19) and Dharmendrasingh Kuldeepsingh Gill (38). All were residents of Ahmedabad while Birendrasingh was a native of Rajasthan's Sikar district.

The injured, Dharmendrasingh Kuldeepsingh Gill (38) and Mukeshbhai Chauhan (32) are residents of Hatkeshwar in Ahmedabad's Amraiwadi area.

According to police, due to poor visibility following heavy rain and darkness, the driver missed the sharp turn, causing the car to overturn and fall into the flooded drain.