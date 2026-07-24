4 Killed, 2 Injured As Car Overturns On Rain-Soaked Road, Falls Into Drain In Gujarat
Police said the accident occurred as the driver missed a sharp turn on the highway due to heavy rains and darkness.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Kheda: Four persons were killed and two others injured after heavy rain caused their Ertiga car to lose control, overturn and fall into a flooded drain in Matar taluka of Gujarat's Kheda district on Friday.
The accident occurred at a turn near Motipura on the Matar-Kheda highway. The car, bearing an Ahmedabad-registration number, had six passengers on board and was travelling from Motipura. The injured were rushed to the Kheda Civil Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Raj Sanjaybhai Rathod (26), Birendrasingh Shekhawat (26), Mustakim Rajput (19) and Dharmendrasingh Kuldeepsingh Gill (38). All were residents of Ahmedabad while Birendrasingh was a native of Rajasthan's Sikar district.
The injured, Dharmendrasingh Kuldeepsingh Gill (38) and Mukeshbhai Chauhan (32) are residents of Hatkeshwar in Ahmedabad's Amraiwadi area.
According to police, due to poor visibility following heavy rain and darkness, the driver missed the sharp turn, causing the car to overturn and fall into the flooded drain.
Kheda SDM Suraj Barot said, "An Ertiga car was travelling from Motipura in Matar. There is a sharp turn ahead on the Matar-Kheda Highway, which the driver failed to spot due to rain and darkness. Following which, the car overturned and plunged into a drain. Four persons died on the spot and two are undergoing treatment at Kheda Civil Hospital".
Upon information, the Kheda fire brigade team rushed to the scene. It retrieved the car, recovering the trapped bodies from inside. The four bodies have been shifed to Kheda Civil Hospital for post-mortem, police said.
Matar MLA Kalpesh Parmar, SP Vijay Patel, Deputy SP, and several senior officials arrived at the scene.
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