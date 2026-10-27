Car On Way To Pre-Wedding Shoot Collides Head-On With Bike In Bengal's Purba Bardhaman; Three Killed, Four Injured
Both the would-be bride and groom made a miraculous escape but two photographers and the biker died.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
East Bardhaman: Three persons were killed and four others injured after a head-on collision between a Scorpio and a bike in Bhatar area of West Bengal's East Bardhaman district on Tuesday, police said.
The car was carrying a group for a pre-wedding shoot to Bolpur in Birbhum district. With four days left for their wedding, the would-be couple wanted to capture some beautiful, lasting memories before they began their new life together and so planned a pre-wedding shoot in the picturesque surroundings of Bolpur. But their journey turned into a horrific nightmare in the afternoon.
The would-be groom, Raja Mallick, a resident of Alampur in Bhatar, East Bardhaman, and bride made a narrow escape. Among the deceased were photographers, Sheikh Nawaz (23), and Sudeb Ghosh (28), and biker Sadhujamal Shah Sheikh (47), a resident of Orgram.
The mishap occurred near Jharna More on National Highway 114 under the Bhatar police station area when a goat suddenly darted in front of their Scorpio. After hitting the animal, the car collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, Guskara. The impact left the motorbike completely mangled, while the Scorpio lost control and overturned into a roadside paddy field.
The police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.
Locals stepped in to rescue the passengers trapped inside the vehicle. Soon, a team from Bhatar police station arrived at the scene. The injured were initially taken to the Guskara Primary Health Centre, from where they were transferred to the Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital.
Local resident Syed Ansar Ali said, "The Scorpio was travelling from Bardhaman towards Guskara and fell on a paddy field after colliding with a bike. With the help of locals and the administration, the injured were rescued and sent to Guskara Primary Health Centre."
The accident caused a massive traffic congestion on the National Highway.
Also Read