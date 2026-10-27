ETV Bharat / state

Car On Way To Pre-Wedding Shoot Collides Head-On With Bike In Bengal's Purba Bardhaman; Three Killed, Four Injured

The Scorpio fell on a field after colliding with a bike ( ETV Bharat )

East Bardhaman: Three persons were killed and four others injured after a head-on collision between a Scorpio and a bike in Bhatar area of West Bengal's East Bardhaman district on Tuesday, police said.

The car was carrying a group for a pre-wedding shoot to Bolpur in Birbhum district. With four days left for their wedding, the would-be couple wanted to capture some beautiful, lasting memories before they began their new life together and so planned a pre-wedding shoot in the picturesque surroundings of Bolpur. But their journey turned into a horrific nightmare in the afternoon.

The would-be groom, Raja Mallick, a resident of Alampur in Bhatar, East Bardhaman, and bride made a narrow escape. Among the deceased were photographers, Sheikh Nawaz (23), and Sudeb Ghosh (28), and biker Sadhujamal Shah Sheikh (47), a resident of Orgram. The mishap occurred near Jharna More on National Highway 114 under the Bhatar police station area when a goat suddenly darted in front of their Scorpio. After hitting the animal, the car collided with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, Guskara. The impact left the motorbike completely mangled, while the Scorpio lost control and overturned into a roadside paddy field. The police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.