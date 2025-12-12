ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Five Injured After Car Hits Tree In Uttarakhand

Ramnagar: Two members of a family were killed, and five others, including two children, sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar on Friday. The incident took place about two kilometres from the Gaddapu checkpoint on the Bazpur road around 7:30 AM, said officials.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital in Bajpur using the 108 ambulance service for treatment.

According to police, all the occupants were residents of the Sihani area of ​​Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad and had left for Nainital early Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Pradeep Yadav (28) and Rahul (18), both residents of Sihani under the Nandgram police station area in Ghaziabad. The injured include Vivek Yadav (23), Deepanshu, Jyoti (27), the wife of Pradeep Yadav, and two children, aged between one to four years.