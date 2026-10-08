Car Gutted At Bengaluru Petrol Pump, Private Bus Catches Fire In Shivamogga
The driver of the Jaguar car lost control and hit the petrol dispenser, igniting the fire. A short circuit led to the bus catching fire.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Bengaluru: In two seperate but similar incidents, two vehicles were completely gutted in Karnataka, police said on Thursday.
A car was completely gutted on Wednesday night in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Urban. Police said the Jaguar car lost control, crashed into a petrol pump and subsequently caught fire, burning into a charred wreck. The incident led to a tense situation at the spot.
Police sources said the crash occurred because the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to ram into the fuel pump. The impact shattered the fuel refueller, sparking the fire. The occupants of the car immediately got out and fled the scene as soon as the fire broke out, averting a major tragedy. Personnel from the Attibele police station rushed to the location and conducted an inspection.
"At around 11:15 pm on Wednesday, a Jaguar car entered a petrol pump near Attibele on the Hosur-Bengaluru main road to refuel. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the fuel dispenser and ignite a fire. Bystanders immediately brought the fire under control. However, the car was completely gutted, and the petrol bunk also sustained damage due to the fire," an official from the Attibele police station said.
In another incident from Shivamogga, passengers started panicking on Thursday morning when a private bus caught fire near Mumbalu village in Sagara taluk. Reports indicate that the fire was due to a short circuit. The private bus, Dreams, was travelling from Bengaluru to Sagara.
Upon noticing the fire, the driver and cleaner acted promptly to help the passengers disembark safely, preventing any loss of life. Police said there were only two passengers onboard at the time of the incident, as the others had already alighted in Shivamogga.
Fire personnel from Sagara rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. However, the fire had damaged 80% of the bus. Personnel from Anandapuram police station visited the spot for an inspection.
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