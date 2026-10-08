ETV Bharat / state

Car Gutted At Bengaluru Petrol Pump, Private Bus Catches Fire In Shivamogga

The private bus in flames on on the Hosur-Bengaluru main road and (R) the burning Jaguar at a petrol pump in Bengaluru Urban. ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: In two seperate but similar incidents, two vehicles were completely gutted in Karnataka, police said on Thursday.

A car was completely gutted on Wednesday night in Anekal taluk of Bengaluru Urban. Police said the Jaguar car lost control, crashed into a petrol pump and subsequently caught fire, burning into a charred wreck. The incident led to a tense situation at the spot.

Police sources said the crash occurred because the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to ram into the fuel pump. The impact shattered the fuel refueller, sparking the fire. The occupants of the car immediately got out and fled the scene as soon as the fire broke out, averting a major tragedy. Personnel from the Attibele police station rushed to the location and conducted an inspection. "At around 11:15 pm on Wednesday, a Jaguar car entered a petrol pump near Attibele on the Hosur-Bengaluru main road to refuel. The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the fuel dispenser and ignite a fire. Bystanders immediately brought the fire under control. However, the car was completely gutted, and the petrol bunk also sustained damage due to the fire," an official from the Attibele police station said.