ETV Bharat / state

9 Of Family Killed Including 6 Children As Car Falls Into Well In Maharashtra's Nashik

The car being taken from the well ( ETV Bharat )

Nashik: Nine members of a family, including six children, were killed after their car fell into a well in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday. The accident occurred in the Shivaji Nagar area of Dindori town around 10 pm on Friday, as the victims were heading home after attending a function at a banquet hall in the area, when their car fell into a well near the venue, a police official said. 9 Of Family Killed Including 6 Children As Car Falls Into Well In Maharashtra's Nashik (ETV Bharat) Inspector Bhagwan Mathure of the Dindori Police Station, giving the details of the incident, said, "A private coaching institute in the Shivajinagar area of Dindori had organised a social gathering, which the Dargode family from Indore village also attended. As they left after the event, their car plunged into a well situated next to a marriage hall, in which 9 people lost their lives, six of whom were students. The car was retrieved late last night with the help of a crane." According to the police, the deceased were identified as Sunil Dattu Dargode (32), his wife Reshma, Asha Anil Dargode (32), and six children from the family, five girls in the age group of seven to 14 years and an 11-year-old boy. Their bodies were brought to the government hospital in Dindori, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. The police officer added that the post-mortem examinations of the deceased are scheduled for Saturday. Girish Mahajan, the guardian minister of Nashik, visited the accident spot on Saturday morning, along with district and state officials. According to officials, a meeting organised by ‘Vadje Classes’ was held at Raje Banquet Hall in Shivajinagar. The Dargode family had travelled from Indore (Dindori taluka) to attend the event. While returning home in their Maruti XL car after the meeting, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a water-filled well along the roadside. A large crowd gathered at the scene following the accident.