9 Of Family Killed Including 6 Children As Car Falls Into Well In Maharashtra's Nashik
The victims were heading home after attending a function at banquet hall in the area when their car fell into a well near the venue.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 8:43 AM IST|
Updated : April 4, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Nashik: Nine members of a family, including six children, were killed after their car fell into a well in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.
The accident occurred in the Shivaji Nagar area of Dindori town around 10 pm on Friday, as the victims were heading home after attending a function at a banquet hall in the area, when their car fell into a well near the venue, a police official said.
Inspector Bhagwan Mathure of the Dindori Police Station, giving the details of the incident, said, "A private coaching institute in the Shivajinagar area of Dindori had organised a social gathering, which the Dargode family from Indore village also attended. As they left after the event, their car plunged into a well situated next to a marriage hall, in which 9 people lost their lives, six of whom were students. The car was retrieved late last night with the help of a crane."
According to the police, the deceased were identified as Sunil Dattu Dargode (32), his wife Reshma, Asha Anil Dargode (32), and six children from the family, five girls in the age group of seven to 14 years and an 11-year-old boy. Their bodies were brought to the government hospital in Dindori, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.
The police officer added that the post-mortem examinations of the deceased are scheduled for Saturday. Girish Mahajan, the guardian minister of Nashik, visited the accident spot on Saturday morning, along with district and state officials.
Deeply saddened to know about the loss of lives in the accident at Dindori in Nashik where a car plunged into a well. Convey my heartfelt condolences to the next of those who lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to the injured🙏— Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) April 4, 2026
According to officials, a meeting organised by ‘Vadje Classes’ was held at Raje Banquet Hall in Shivajinagar. The Dargode family had travelled from Indore (Dindori taluka) to attend the event. While returning home in their Maruti XL car after the meeting, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a water-filled well along the roadside. A large crowd gathered at the scene following the accident.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Tehsildar Mukesh Kamble, Police Inspector Bhagwan Mathure, and Chief Officer Sandeep Chaudhary rushed to the spot along with police personnel, the fire brigade, a disaster management team, and residents. The well was filled with water, posing significant challenges to the rescue operation. The car was eventually retrieved from the well around midnight with the help of two cranes.
Meanwhile, locals raised complaints about the lack of a protective wall around the well, the absence of signage and the access road.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Samadhan Patil, a Gram Panchayat official, said that he has repeatedly raised the issue of getting a protective wall for this well. However, district officials have not taken any initiative.
"This well is situated right in the middle of the road and lacks a protective wall, signage and a mesh on top. Previously, many of our cattle have fallen into this well. Despite repeated appeals to the administration, they have failed to cover this well and have not bothered to construct a protective wall around it," he said. Relatives of the Dargode family have demanded immediate action against officials for their negligence.
Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. In a post on X, the Maharashtra Governor said, "Deeply saddened to know about the loss of lives in the accident at Dindori in Nashik, where a car plunged into a well. Convey my heartfelt condolences to the next of those who lost their lives and wish speedy recovery to the injured".
Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan said no one would be spared in the case. "We are not going to spare anyone in this case. The police have already filed a case against the owner of that well. Police will see why there was negligence. Meanwhile, as the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised, we have announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of each deceased," Girish Mahajan told the media after visiting the accident spot.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was an unfortunate accident wherein a mother and her children and others died. "They were returning from a programme when their car fell into a well. Girish Mahajan visited the accident spot and spoke with me. There are no words to express sorrow and anger at young children dying in such a manner," Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur, his hometown.
"The preliminary investigations state that the car fell into that well because the protection wall around the edges of this well was extremely narrow, and it is in the middle of a field. I express my condolences to this entire family, and compensation has been announced. We have sent instructions to audit if there are wells like this, which are in the middle of the road or the field, and to immediately suggest measures to help barricade them better. Like in this case, the wall was extremely thin and narrow, which cannot prevent any untoward incident. Had the wall been thicker, then maybe their lives could have been saved. Hence, this audit is important. This incident is extremely heartbreaking," Fadnavis said.
Also Read: