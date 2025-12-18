ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Four Injured As Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

Nainital: At least three people, including two women and a child, were killed and four others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place near Nilgat, about three kilometres from Bhowali, they said.

Upon receiving the information, the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. The officials, with the help of locals, pulled out the car occupants from the nearly 50-foot-deep gorge and sent them to the nearest primary community health centre, where the doctors declared three of them dead.

"The car occupants, residents of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, were on their way to Kainchi Dham for pilgrimage when the vehicle fell into the gorge. There were seven people in the car, and three have died. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem after completing the necessary formalities. The families of the affected have been informed,” SDRF Sub-Inspector (SI) Bhavna said. An investigation into the incident is underway, the official said.