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Car Drags Kozhikode Toll Plaza Staff On Bonnet Over Payment Dispute

The car passengers filed a complaint at the Pantheerankavu police station, alleging that the vehicle was damaged. A counter-complaint was lodged by the toll authorities.

The CCTV grab of the incident showing the staff on the bonnet.
The CCTV grab of the incident showing the staff on the bonnet. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 28, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Kozhikode: A car driver allegedly attempted to hit and run over an employee of Pantheerankavu toll plaza at Iringallur in Kerala's Kozhikode for trying to stop it over non-payment of toll. The car sped away with the employee stuck on the bonnet for some distance before coming to a halt.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows how the employee, identified as Methal Jiteshi of Iringallur, had a miraculous escape. He was injured in the incident that took place around 5:30 pm on Saturday.

In a bid to escape paying the toll, the vehicle was trying to quickly trail a car in front of it when Jiteshi intervened. However, instead of halting, the car suddenly moved forward with Jiteshi trapped on the bonnet. Jiteshi was later admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Other toll plaza employees rushed to the spot and managed to stop the car, leading to a scuffle between the passengers of the vehicle and the toll staff. The car driver was seen assaulting the victim again, accusing him of trying to damage the car's bonnet during the dispute.

A police official stationed at the toll plaza dispersed the individuals involved in the incident. The passengers of the car filed a complaint at the Pantheerankavu police station, alleging that the vehicle was damaged. The toll plaza authorities also lodged a counter-complaint, claiming that the employee was harmed intentionally.

Police said both complaints would be investigated, and appropriate action would follow. Such incidents are reportedly frequent at the Pantheerankavu toll plaza, where disputes over toll payments often escalate into arguments and physical altercations.

Despite the regular deployment of police personnel, many disputes remain unresolved. These conflicts frequently lead to traffic snarls during peak hours.

Also Read

  1. Staff, Passengers Clash Over FASTag At Toll Plaza
  2. West Bengal: Clinging On To Life, Toll Plaza Employee Carried For 12 Km After Altercation

TAGGED:

PANTHEERANKAVU PS
DIPSUTE OVER TOLL PAYMENT
CCTV FOOTAGE
KOZHIKODE DIST ADMIN
PANTHEERANKAVU TOLL PLAZA

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