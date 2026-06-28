ETV Bharat / state

Car Drags Kozhikode Toll Plaza Staff On Bonnet Over Payment Dispute

Kozhikode: A car driver allegedly attempted to hit and run over an employee of Pantheerankavu toll plaza at Iringallur in Kerala's Kozhikode for trying to stop it over non-payment of toll. The car sped away with the employee stuck on the bonnet for some distance before coming to a halt.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows how the employee, identified as Methal Jiteshi of Iringallur, had a miraculous escape. He was injured in the incident that took place around 5:30 pm on Saturday.

In a bid to escape paying the toll, the vehicle was trying to quickly trail a car in front of it when Jiteshi intervened. However, instead of halting, the car suddenly moved forward with Jiteshi trapped on the bonnet. Jiteshi was later admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Other toll plaza employees rushed to the spot and managed to stop the car, leading to a scuffle between the passengers of the vehicle and the toll staff. The car driver was seen assaulting the victim again, accusing him of trying to damage the car's bonnet during the dispute.