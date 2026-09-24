ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Three Injured As Car Collides With Omni Bus In Perambalur While Returning From Wedding Reception

Perambalur: Four persons, including a woman, were killed and three others seriously injured after the car they were travelling in collided with an omni bus near Thuraimangalam of Tamil Nadu's Perambalur district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Karthi (38), his wife Surya, Kaja alias Kaleeswaran and Prabhakaran.

Karthi, a resident of Orivayal village in Mudukulathur of Ramathapuram district, who works in Chennai, and his wife had gone to their native village in Mudukulathur to attend his brother's wedding reception along with his five friends, who also work with him.

Kaja hailed from Orivayal village and Prabhakaran from Rasikulam. After attending the wedding reception, they were returning to their workplace in Chennai from their hometown on Thursday morning when the accident occurred.

Their car was approaching Perambalur near Thuraimangalam on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway when it rammed into the rear of an omni bus that was plying in front of it at high speed, police said.