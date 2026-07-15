ETV Bharat / state

Car Catches Fire Inside Tunnel Of Mumbai's Coastal Road; No Casualties

Mumbai: A car caught fire inside the tunnel of the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, triggering panic among motorists before the blaze was extinguished in about 20 minutes, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

Several vehicles were stranded behind the burning car, causing panic on the road stretch for some time. The incident took place in the southbound tunnel carrying traffic from Haji Ali towards Worli at 12.25 PM, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted in a moving car, following which personnel from the Mumbai fire brigade, police and the 108 ambulance service rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control and extinguished at around 12.45 PM, he said.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately, the officials said, adding that the movement of vehicles through the tunnel resumed after the blaze was doused. An eyewitness described the incident as one of the most frightening experiences.