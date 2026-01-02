ETV Bharat / state

Government Revokes GRAP Stage-III Amid Significant Improvement In Air Quality

New Delhi: The Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Friday revoked Stage-III of GRAP following a significant improvement in air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions, especially strong winds in the region.

Delhi’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) has been showing a downward trend since today morning, and at 4 PM it clocked 236, as per the AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Noting a downward trend in the AQI level of Delhi, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP met today to review the current air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and AQI made available by IMD/ IITM and accordingly take an appropriate call on the preventive/ restrictive actions under Stage-III of the extant GRAP in place in the entire NCR since December 13, as per the Ministry.

"While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR, the Sub-Committee observed that the AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement owing to strong winds and favourable meteorological conditions and was recorded at 236 today. Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM predicts the AQI to remain in the 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' category in the coming days," it said.

The Ministry said therefore, keeping in view the disruptive nature of restrictions under Stage-III of extant GRAP impacting a large number of stakeholders and public as well as considering the trend of improvement in the average AQI of Delhi and also the forecasts by IMD/ IITM indicating the likelihood of the average AQI of Delhi to stay in 'Poor to Very Poor' category in the coming days, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP has unanimously decided to revoke all actions under Stage-III of the extant schedule of GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect.

All actions under Stages II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP (November 2025) shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not rise further in the coming days. Agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stages II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP in order to obviate the need for re-imposition of Stage-III of the extant GRAP in NCR, it said.