Government Revokes GRAP Stage-III Amid Significant Improvement In Air Quality
Non-essential construction and demolition activities are now allowed to restart across Delhi-NCR, and physical classes for students up to Class five can fully resume.
Published : January 2, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST|
Updated : January 2, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Friday revoked Stage-III of GRAP following a significant improvement in air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions, especially strong winds in the region.
Delhi’s daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) has been showing a downward trend since today morning, and at 4 PM it clocked 236, as per the AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Noting a downward trend in the AQI level of Delhi, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP met today to review the current air quality scenario in the region as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and AQI made available by IMD/ IITM and accordingly take an appropriate call on the preventive/ restrictive actions under Stage-III of the extant GRAP in place in the entire NCR since December 13, as per the Ministry.
"While comprehensively reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR, the Sub-Committee observed that the AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement owing to strong winds and favourable meteorological conditions and was recorded at 236 today. Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM predicts the AQI to remain in the 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' category in the coming days," it said.
The Ministry said therefore, keeping in view the disruptive nature of restrictions under Stage-III of extant GRAP impacting a large number of stakeholders and public as well as considering the trend of improvement in the average AQI of Delhi and also the forecasts by IMD/ IITM indicating the likelihood of the average AQI of Delhi to stay in 'Poor to Very Poor' category in the coming days, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP has unanimously decided to revoke all actions under Stage-III of the extant schedule of GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect.
All actions under Stages II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP (November 2025) shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not rise further in the coming days. Agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stages II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP in order to obviate the need for re-imposition of Stage-III of the extant GRAP in NCR, it said.
The Ministry said the Construction and Demolition project sites etc, which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations/ non-compliances of various Statutory Directions, rules, guidelines etc. shall under no circumstances, resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the Commission.
While GRAP Stage-III is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions may not be always favourable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under Stages II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP, it said.
The Ministry said the Sub-Committee shall keep a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decisions depending upon the air quality in Delhi and forecast for meteorological conditions and air quality index made available by IMD/ IITM.
Meanwhile, the Ministry also said that during the period 2018–2025, Delhi recorded its lowest ever average concentrations of Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5) in the year 2025, with annual average PM10 and PM2.5 concentration at 198 µg/m³ and 97 µg/m³ respectively, barring the COVID-affected year 2020.
Also Read
Dense Fog In Delhi: Dozens Of Flights Cancelled, Over 80 Trains Delayed; Cold Wave And Poor Air Quality Persist