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Was The Tiger Captured By Forest Officials Behind The Fatal Attack On Woman In Uttarakhand? DNA Testing Will Decide

Representational Image ( File/ANI )

Dehradun: The future of a captured five-year-old tiger hinges on DNA testing to determine if it is responsible for a fatal attack on a 21-year-old woman in Almora, Uttarakhand, last month, officials said. The adult tiger was captured in the Salt Block of Almora and is currently housed at the Dhela Rescue Centre. However, the officials said they were awaiting the DNA report to decide whether to release it in the wild or keep it in permanent care. The forest department team rescued the tiger on September 2. (Uttarakhand Forest Department) Last month, Shalu Negi (21) was killed following a tiger attack in Almora. The incident sparked massive outrage among locals, prompting the Forest Department to launch an intensive operation to monitor the tiger’s movements. The officials said a team comprising experts and staff from forest divisions other than Almora was constituted, and search operations were conducted in the forests over several days. “The team conducted thorough inspections in areas where the tiger's presence was suspected and monitored its movements using camera traps and other methods. After days of strenuous effort, it finally succeeded in rescuing an adult tiger, whch is estimated to be nearly five years old,” they said.