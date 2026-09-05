Was The Tiger Captured By Forest Officials Behind The Fatal Attack On Woman In Uttarakhand? DNA Testing Will Decide
The adult tiger was captured in the Salt Block of Almora and is currently housed at the Dhela Rescue Centre, reports Naveen Uniyal
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST|
Updated : September 5, 2026 at 9:22 PM IST
Dehradun: The future of a captured five-year-old tiger hinges on DNA testing to determine if it is responsible for a fatal attack on a 21-year-old woman in Almora, Uttarakhand, last month, officials said.
The adult tiger was captured in the Salt Block of Almora and is currently housed at the Dhela Rescue Centre. However, the officials said they were awaiting the DNA report to decide whether to release it in the wild or keep it in permanent care.
Last month, Shalu Negi (21) was killed following a tiger attack in Almora. The incident sparked massive outrage among locals, prompting the Forest Department to launch an intensive operation to monitor the tiger’s movements.
The officials said a team comprising experts and staff from forest divisions other than Almora was constituted, and search operations were conducted in the forests over several days.
“The team conducted thorough inspections in areas where the tiger's presence was suspected and monitored its movements using camera traps and other methods. After days of strenuous effort, it finally succeeded in rescuing an adult tiger, whch is estimated to be nearly five years old,” they said.
Following its capture, the tiger was sent to the Dhela Rescue Centre within the Corbett Tiger Reserve. Officials sent DNA samples collected from Negi’s body and the captured tiger for analysis. The results will determine if the rescued animal is the one responsible for the fatal attack, they said.
Dr Himanshu Pangti, one of the experts, who is from the Nainital Forest Division, said that the authorities were now awaiting the DNA test results to be able to decide the future course. “This means the future of this five-year-old tiger depends entirely upon the investigation report and DNA sample analysis report. It will prove to be a crucial factor in determining whether or not this is the same tiger that attacked Shalu Negi,” he said.
“Further action will be decided only after the report is received. But, even if the DNA matches, the final decision will be taken in accordance with the orders of Chief Wildlife Warden Nina Grewal,” Pangti said.
Under wildlife management protocols, a decision might be taken to keep the tiger in a rescue centre rather than releasing it back into the wild.
The expert said the probe would not be limited to the Negi case alone, but samples collected from individuals previously killed in tiger attacks in the area will also be included in the probe.
“The DNA of the rescued tiger will be cross-referenced with these samples. The objective is to determine whether this specific tiger was involved in earlier attacks on humans in the region or if the Shalu Negi incident marked the first time it had attacked a human,” he said.
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