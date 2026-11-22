ETV Bharat / state

Captive-Bred Indian Vulture Flies 10,767 Km, Makes First Recorded Appearance In Latur

Latur: A captive-bred Indian vulture that has flown 10,767 km across three states was sighted in Ausa tehsil, marking the first recorded presence of the critically endangered species in Maharashtra's Latur district, wildlife enthusiasts said.

The seven-year-old female bird, tagged F14/M99 and fitted with a satellite transmitter, was spotted on November 18 during a migration spanning Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka since its release in the Melghat Tiger Reserve earlier this year, they said.

Bred at the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) centre in Haryana's Pinjore, the raptor was among 15 vultures released into the reserve's Somthana forest range as part of a rehabilitation programme, and conservationists are monitoring its movements.

Following the sighting in Ausa by wildlife enthusiast Abhijit Rasal, a team comprising Deputy Conservator of Forests Amitraj Jadhav, Latur-based wildlife observer Dhananjay Gutte and Dr Datta Ambekar set out at 5.30 am the next day to track the bird.

The team spotted the vulture perched on a tree and confirmed its identity through its coloured leg bands, a forest official said.

According to tracking data, the vulture began its journey on May 28 this year and covered 10,767 km till November 20. Its flight path included Akot, Malkapur, Nashik, Thane and Pune in Maharashtra, before moving south to Vijayapura in Karnataka and looping back through Latur, he said.