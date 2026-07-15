Capgemini Daycare Abuse Controversy: Day Care Operator Little Scholars Alleges Criminal Conspiracy, Says Dismissed Employees Manipulated Videos For Blackmail
Little Scholars claimed one of the dismissed employees secretly carried a mobile phone into the premises and recorded videos of children.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 1:50 AM IST|
Updated : July 15, 2026 at 1:57 AM IST
Bengaluru: Little Scholars, the childcare service provider operating at the Capgemini campus in Bengaluru, has released a detailed statement alleging that the recent controversy surrounding its daycare centre was the result of an organised extortion attempt by former employees following disciplinary action. The company claimed that manipulated videos, impersonation by a fake police officer and repeated demands for money formed part of a criminal conspiracy to blackmail the management.
In a statement during a press meet held at Press Club Bengaluru, Little Scholars proprietor Ramandeep Kaur said the organisation has maintained an unblemished record for 17 years and that the recent developments did not reflect the daycare's standards or commitment to child safety.
"The safety and well-being of the children entrusted to our care remain our absolute highest priority," Kaur said. "For seventeen uninterrupted years, Little Scholars has maintained a spotless operational record while providing secure and nurturing childcare services."
According to the company, the incident began on June 25, when two employees, Sujata and Vijaya Laxmi R, were involved in a physical and verbal altercation during working hours at the Capgemini daycare facility. Citing its zero-tolerance policy towards workplace misconduct, the management said it immediately directed Centre Manager Manjula to terminate both employees and collect their identity cards. While Vijaya Laxmi complied, Sujata allegedly refused to surrender her identity card until her pending salary was settled.
The company said it subsequently decided to clear all outstanding dues and also approved an additional 15 days' severance payment. It maintained that screenshots of the payments were available as part of the records.
According to the statement, the terminated employees returned to the centre on June 26 and allegedly pressured the management to reinstate them. Security personnel from ICREST intervened, following which both women reportedly submitted written apology letters acknowledging their conduct. The company said the apology process was recorded on video by the Centre Manager.
Little Scholars alleged that the situation escalated over the following days. It claimed that despite a strict prohibition on electronic devices inside the daycare, one of the dismissed employees secretly carried a mobile phone into the premises and recorded videos of children in areas that were outside CCTV coverage. The company alleged that the footage was deliberately staged and manipulated to portray neglect, with the intention of using it to blackmail the management.
"This highly manipulated footage was created for the purpose of financial blackmail and reinstatement into the daycare facility," the statement said. The company further alleged that Sujata's son, Gautam, later issued threats to Centre Manager Manjula and security staff member Lavanya. It said Manjula subsequently informed the management that a person identified as Mahender had become involved in the matter, claiming he was a police officer attached to the Electronic City Police Station with links to senior IPS and IAS officers.
According to Little Scholars, Mahender contacted proprietor Ramandeep Kaur and Capgemini representatives while posing as the investigating police officer. The company alleged that he initially persuaded Kaur to transfer Rs 20,000, claiming it was required to arrange legal representation. He later allegedly demanded Rs 2.5 lakh to "settle" the matter.
"When we refused to pay the additional amount, repeated phone calls and media reports were allegedly used to create pressure and force a financial settlement," the company claimed.
The statement also alleged that Manjula gave contradictory information regarding the registration of a First Information Report and later discouraged herself and four employees, Vijaya Laxmi R, Bindu, Sindhu and Bhavani, from participating in Capgemini's internal inquiry. Kaur said she personally contacted the employees and instructed them to cooperate fully with both the company and investigators.
According to the company, the four employees later appeared before officials at the HAL Police Station, where they were informed by Sub-Inspector Vidya that Mahender was not a police officer but an individual allegedly impersonating law enforcement personnel. The company claimed that Manjula thereafter stopped cooperating and became unavailable for questioning.
Little Scholars also said its internal inquiry found that Sujata had displayed repeated aggressive behaviour towards colleagues even before the June 25 incident. The company maintained that it has fully cooperated with both the police investigation and Capgemini's internal inquiry by providing unrestricted access to CCTV footage, digital evidence, transaction records, call logs and other relevant documents.
Little Scholars clarified that while the daycare operates within the Capgemini campus, Capgemini only provides the infrastructure and has no role in the day-to-day management of the childcare facility. It also noted that Ramandeep Kaur was not present at the centre during the incidents and received updates through phone calls, messages and reports from the staff on duty.
"We remain committed to complete transparency and will continue to extend our unconditional cooperation to the police and Capgemini's investigation," Kaur said. "We request the media and the public to view the matter in its proper context. This is an alleged case of criminal misconduct and extortion, not a reflection of the standards or values that Little Scholars has upheld for the past seventeen years."
The Little Scholars reiterated that this was the first incident of its kind during its long association with Capgemini and said it remains committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for every child under its care.