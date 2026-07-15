ETV Bharat / state

Capgemini Daycare Abuse Controversy: Day Care Operator Little Scholars Alleges Criminal Conspiracy, Says Dismissed Employees Manipulated Videos For Blackmail

Bengaluru: Little Scholars, the childcare service provider operating at the Capgemini campus in Bengaluru, has released a detailed statement alleging that the recent controversy surrounding its daycare centre was the result of an organised extortion attempt by former employees following disciplinary action. The company claimed that manipulated videos, impersonation by a fake police officer and repeated demands for money formed part of a criminal conspiracy to blackmail the management.

In a statement during a press meet held at Press Club Bengaluru, Little Scholars proprietor Ramandeep Kaur said the organisation has maintained an unblemished record for 17 years and that the recent developments did not reflect the daycare's standards or commitment to child safety.

"The safety and well-being of the children entrusted to our care remain our absolute highest priority," Kaur said. "For seventeen uninterrupted years, Little Scholars has maintained a spotless operational record while providing secure and nurturing childcare services."

According to the company, the incident began on June 25, when two employees, Sujata and Vijaya Laxmi R, were involved in a physical and verbal altercation during working hours at the Capgemini daycare facility. Citing its zero-tolerance policy towards workplace misconduct, the management said it immediately directed Centre Manager Manjula to terminate both employees and collect their identity cards. While Vijaya Laxmi complied, Sujata allegedly refused to surrender her identity card until her pending salary was settled.

The company said it subsequently decided to clear all outstanding dues and also approved an additional 15 days' severance payment. It maintained that screenshots of the payments were available as part of the records.

According to the statement, the terminated employees returned to the centre on June 26 and allegedly pressured the management to reinstate them. Security personnel from ICREST intervened, following which both women reportedly submitted written apology letters acknowledging their conduct. The company said the apology process was recorded on video by the Centre Manager.

Little Scholars alleged that the situation escalated over the following days. It claimed that despite a strict prohibition on electronic devices inside the daycare, one of the dismissed employees secretly carried a mobile phone into the premises and recorded videos of children in areas that were outside CCTV coverage. The company alleged that the footage was deliberately staged and manipulated to portray neglect, with the intention of using it to blackmail the management.

"This highly manipulated footage was created for the purpose of financial blackmail and reinstatement into the daycare facility," the statement said. The company further alleged that Sujata's son, Gautam, later issued threats to Centre Manager Manjula and security staff member Lavanya. It said Manjula subsequently informed the management that a person identified as Mahender had become involved in the matter, claiming he was a police officer attached to the Electronic City Police Station with links to senior IPS and IAS officers.