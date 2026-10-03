CAF Soldier’s Death Sparks Police Probe In Chhattisgarh After Family Rejects Suicide Claim
Chhattisgarh police are investigating the death of a CAF soldier after his family rejected suicide claims, alleging murder and staging a road protest demanding justice.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Bijapur: Chhattisgarh Police have launched a probe into the death of a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) soldier, whose family is contesting official claims of death by suicide.
Officials said that the Farsgarh police station received information regarding the death of Constable Vijendra Thakur at the Sandra Camp in Bijapur district on Wednesday.
"He (Thakur) was an active-duty soldier assigned to the CAF’s 6th Battalion. A police team was deployed to the camp immediately to process the scene and secure initial evidence,” they said.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Bijapur, Umesh Gupta, said that evidence gathered at the scene, initial post-mortem findings and prima facie evidence suggested suicide. “The probe remains active, and we are examining all potential angles of the case as more facts come to light,” he said.
Gupta said that Thakur's body was handed over to his family after the completion of legal and medical procedures. “The remains were transported to his native village of Devendra Nagar, located in the Surajpur district, where his final rites were performed,” police said.
Thakur’s family has publicly rejected the suicide theory by the department as they alleged foul play and a potential conspiracy. Family members also demanded an impartial investigation into the death, terming it a suspected murder rather than suicide.
The family also expressed strong displeasure over the handling of the situation by the department. “No senior CAF officials were present when the soldier’s body arrived at the village,” they said.
Furthermore, they lodged a formal protest regarding the department's decision not to accord Thakur ‘martyr’ status and last rites in full state honour.
On Friday, Thakur’s relatives and neighbours blocked the Devnagar main road, protesting the death. They also demanded Rs 1 crore in compensation and free education for his children.
The blockade ended after the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and police pacified the crowd, accepting a formal memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, before villagers wrapped in the tricolour paid their final farewells. Meanwhile, official findings regarding the family's specific claims have not yet been released.
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