ETV Bharat / state

CAF Soldier’s Death Sparks Police Probe In Chhattisgarh After Family Rejects Suicide Claim

People returned after attending the final rites of the CAF soldier who died in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. ( ETV Bharat )

Bijapur: Chhattisgarh Police have launched a probe into the death of a Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) soldier, whose family is contesting official claims of death by suicide.

Officials said that the Farsgarh police station received information regarding the death of Constable Vijendra Thakur at the Sandra Camp in Bijapur district on Wednesday.

"He (Thakur) was an active-duty soldier assigned to the CAF’s 6th Battalion. A police team was deployed to the camp immediately to process the scene and secure initial evidence,” they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Bijapur, Umesh Gupta, said that evidence gathered at the scene, initial post-mortem findings and prima facie evidence suggested suicide. “The probe remains active, and we are examining all potential angles of the case as more facts come to light,” he said.

Gupta said that Thakur's body was handed over to his family after the completion of legal and medical procedures. “The remains were transported to his native village of Devendra Nagar, located in the Surajpur district, where his final rites were performed,” police said.