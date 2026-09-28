ETV Bharat / state

Can't Say Voter Deletions Were Responsible For TVK's Victory Or DMK’s Defeat In TN: Chidambaram

Sivaganga: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday dismissed claims that alleged voter name deletions were responsible for the TVK's victory or the DMK’s defeat in recently held Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, asserting that while deletions were wrong, he does not see them as the cause of the election outcome.

Addressing a press conference in Karaikudi, the former union minister stated that while those voters' names removed should have been included, the opposition party must prove its claims regarding the scale of vote manipulation. "They (ECI) have removed them (voters). That is wrong. Those names should have been included. But it is not apparent to me that TVK won and DMK lost only because of that," Chidambaram said.

Turning to the wider nationwide controversy over SIR process, he announced that the opposition's next course of action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, including approaching the Supreme Court or moving a removal resolution in Parliament, will be decided at upcoming Congress Working Committee (CWC) and INDIA bloc meetings if the CEC does not resign.

His remarks came amid a report of differences within the three-member Election Commission over several decisions and instructions relating to electoral-roll revision, deletion and addition of names, changes to forms for new voters and access to voter data.