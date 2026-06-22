ETV Bharat / state

Cannot Immediately Implement Thiruparankundram Deepam Order: TN Government To HC

Madurai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that it cannot immediately implement the order regarding the lighting of the Deepam (sacred lamp) at Thiruparankundram.

A dispute had arisen concerning the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepaththoon (lamp pillar) atop the hill at the Thiruparankundram Subramaniaswamy Temple. Rama Ravikumar had filed a petition seeking an order to light the lamp at this location, and several others had filed similar petitions.

Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench, who heard the case, ordered that the Karthigai Deepam be lit at the pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill. Subsequently, various orders were issued during the course of the proceedings.

The judge had remarked that the case would be closed only upon the implementation of the court's order, questioning whether the Thiruparankundram case was the only one in the country and asking if the court had no other cases to attend to.

Despite this, the order was not implemented. Meanwhile, petitions were filed challenging the contempt of court notices issued to the Madurai District Collector and the Police Commissioner. The matter came up for hearing today before a bench comprising Justices Sathishkumar and Jothiraman.