Cannot Immediately Implement Thiruparankundram Deepam Order: TN Government To HC
A dispute had arisen concerning the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepaththoon (lamp pillar) atop the hill at the Thiruparankundram Subramaniaswamy Temple.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
Madurai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that it cannot immediately implement the order regarding the lighting of the Deepam (sacred lamp) at Thiruparankundram.
A dispute had arisen concerning the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepaththoon (lamp pillar) atop the hill at the Thiruparankundram Subramaniaswamy Temple. Rama Ravikumar had filed a petition seeking an order to light the lamp at this location, and several others had filed similar petitions.
Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench, who heard the case, ordered that the Karthigai Deepam be lit at the pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill. Subsequently, various orders were issued during the course of the proceedings.
The judge had remarked that the case would be closed only upon the implementation of the court's order, questioning whether the Thiruparankundram case was the only one in the country and asking if the court had no other cases to attend to.
Despite this, the order was not implemented. Meanwhile, petitions were filed challenging the contempt of court notices issued to the Madurai District Collector and the Police Commissioner. The matter came up for hearing today before a bench comprising Justices Sathishkumar and Jothiraman.
During the hearing, the government counsel stated that an appeal had been filed in the Supreme Court. The judges questioned, "Why do you wish to keep this pending? What is the difficulty in implementing the order?"
In response, the government counsel stated, "That is not the government's intention. [The question is] whether to continue the practice that has been in place for 100 years..." It was stated that a decision needed to be made regarding whether to continue with the new system.
Observing that appeals had been filed in the Supreme Court by petitioners (including Rama Ravikumar), the Dargah authorities, and the government, the judges ordered that the case be adjourned to July 27.
Further noting that "religious harmony is important" and emphasising the significance of peace among the local residents—who are fully aware of the ground realities, the judges suggested that both parties attempt to reach a decision on a peaceful course of action. They also extended the interim stay on the single judge's order.
Read More